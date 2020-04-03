Buy Black Friday: Products For The Culture By Trini Gee

Everyone has been hit hard by the current pandemic we’re experiencing. Big business and little businesses alike have been struggling to find ways to stay afloat while customers are in the house, without work, or budgeting their money carefully due to uncertainty.

But for those of us who still have the opportunity to work from home, who might actually be saving a little bit of coin since we’re not out and about, you might be looking to get some products to lift your spirits while simultaneously support a small, Black woman owned business.

Today, we’re featuring products from Trini Gee.

Opened in November 2017, Trini Gee features products inspired by Black culture and its icons. Trini started the show as a way to hone and perfect her Adobe and design skills. And from the looks of her products, I’d say she’s succeeded.

According to her Etsy site, “The product designs featured were created/curated with love and they showcase my diverse interests and pride. I imagine if I feel this passionately about certain things, then there must be others out there like me.”

What’s even better is that all of Trini Gee designs can be customized and she’s open to creating products of your own ideation.

Check out her products on the following pages.