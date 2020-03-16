What It Feels Like To Call Off An Engagement

Ending an engagement is not a simple or easy decision to make. Unlike a regular breakup, calling off a wedding can be costly. In addition, it can require an extra level of transparency on behalf of the couple towards family and friends who made plans to attend a wedding that is no longer happening. Breaking up is already difficult, but the extra moving parts that come with calling off a wedding call trigger a flurry of varied emotions, some of which you may not expect. Here’s what it feels like to break up with a fiancé.

You may feel embarrassed

Having to tell your family and friends that you’re no longer engaged can trigger feelings of embarrassment and shame, especially when wedding plans were highly publicized. However, it’s important to remember that relationships end every day and the embarrassment of a broken engagement is nothing in comparison to the misery that comes with marrying the wrong person.