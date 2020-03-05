Everyone Redeemed Themselves At The Love Is Blind Reunion, Even Jessica And Carlton

The Love Is Blind reunion premiered on Thursday, and yes, I have [SPOILERS] coming your way about all that went down when all the couples, some still together and many not, reunited for the first time in front of cameras since filming in 2018.

Hosts Nick and wife Vanessa Lachey asked everyone about the juiciest, most drama-filled moments of the season. Season 1 came with a lot action. If you’ll recall, Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack, despite not making it, were perhaps the most talked about couple. Their engagement lasted a short time outside of the pod after he revealed during the honeymoon that he was bisexual and her reaction didn’t end up being what he’d hoped for. There was also Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten. While he was sure from the pods that he wanted to marry her, Jessica has had too many things holding her back. There was the 10-year age difference, the fact that Mark was shorter than the men she was used to, and of course, the fact that, oh yeah, she still seemed to be stuck on fellow participant Barnett (whose name is actually Matt Barnett). Despite their fiery chemistry, Damian Powers and Giannina “GG” Gibelli could be a bit too explosive during arguments, to the point that Damian said “I don’t” on the big day. And even though they looked like they were feeling each other, and making a connection in lieu of having sex, Kenny Barnes was shook when Kelly Chase turned down the opportunity to marry him on their wedding day.

There were success stories, though. They included Barnett and Amber Pike, and everyone’s favorite wholesome couple, our friend Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. Both couples agreed on their “I do,” and more than a year later, they are still married.

So where does everyone stand on their experience after the airing of Season 1, and the show becoming a hit? Hit the flip to find out.

Lauren and Cameron’s Families Are One Big Happy Family

According to the adorable couple, they are happier than ever. Cameron said being with the beauty has “changed me in many ways,” and even their families are close. They all spent Thanksgiving together and Cameron has a great relationship with Lauren’s once skeptical father. The couple also bought a puppy they named Sparks, because of the sparks that flew immediately between them on the show. So what’s next for them? Kids possibly. Though Lauren said she could see them expanding their family “one day,” Cameron said “hopefully soon.”