Situations Men Stay For But Boys Run From

You really know what a man is made of when things get tough. More specifically, you find out whether or not a man is a man or a boy. There are just some traits to an emotionally mature man that are undeniable. There are plenty of boys out there who can be sweet, romantic, fun, hilarious, playful, and adventurous so long as life is all of those things. They’re perfectly charming and exciting so long as you keep things light and there aren’t any challenges. But the moment things get real, they will bail. You see it often in the way women describe the end of a relationship. It was some life event that brought it all crashing down. “Things were going great, but then my mom got sick” or “We were very in love, but I lost my job, and things got tough.” Um…those events should not drive a couple apart. If anything, they should bring a couple closer. But boys can’t handle real life stuff.

Perhaps to be fair, they may be able to handle those things for themselves, but when it comes to supporting a partner going through something difficult, or simply still being a good partner while they themselves have a struggle, they just can’t do it. Boys can handle about a level one or maybe level two of life difficulty and still be good partners. Add a little pressure, and they’re out. They are usually one and the same with f*ck boys. Romantic interactions, to them, are just supposed to be fun, but not deep—not real. I’ve lost a couple of boyfriends to real life. Things happened in my life, things got tough, and I saw the true colors of those boys. They were no men at all. Here are situations boys will run from but men will stay for. It becomes clear very quickly.

Pregnancy scare

I remember having a pregnancy scare with a college boyfriend and he instantly went MIA. He was all about me until then, obsessed with me, telling me how much he needed to be around me. And then…poof. He was a ghost when I mentioned my period was late. He didn’t even stick around to find out that it was just a scare. I was not pregnant.