10 Celebrity Nail Trends We Really Want To Try In 2020

Nails are just as important to our favorite celebrities as they are to us. They just add that extra umph to an outfit or look, and with awards shows, red carpets, and performances filling up their days, stars have plenty of opportunities to play around with all sorts of designs and colors. From nudes to stones and even fine art references, these nails were made to shine. Why not try them out? Check out the latest celebrity nail trends and be sure to show them to your nail tech at your next appointment.

Cynthia Erivo at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

Cynthia Erivo wore two hands of full glamour at the Oscars. Her right hand was designed with a light pink nude color with small stones decorating her acrylics. Her left hand paid powerful homage to the painting Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh, complete with gold studs where the moon and stars would be. If her nails couldn’t stand out anymore, she took accessories a step further with Piaget diamond rings.