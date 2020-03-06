How To Make And Keep Friends Within Your Industry

Making friends in your industry is not always as easy as it looks. Trying to navigate workplace hierarchy, networking events, unwritten rules, and the ever-changing social media landscape can be confusing, and if we’re honest, a little isolating. If you’ve ever felt this way you’re not alone. We’re here to give you the answers you need to succeed.

We chatted with faith-based digital writer and storyteller Jasmine Morris, a woman on a mission to help creatives get their life together. In addition to writing her own content on her eponymous site, she also offers creative career coaching, content strategy sessions, and daily tips on how to grow your online presence. She shared with us how she made friends in the writing industry. As we all know, the Internet is becoming a huge part of our lives, including our work lives. Jasmine’s writing career is mostly online, so she has experience working with people IRL and digitally. Keep reading to find out how she worked through it all.

Don’t Underestimate Networking Online

“I found a lot of my writing/entrepreneur friends online for sure. I’ll never forget when I made a connection with someone who writes for Forbes on LinkedIn. Connecting with him was a blessing that changed a lot for me in my writing career. Some of the most impactful relationships have come from networking online. I think it is one of the most effective, yet unrated ways to truly connect with someone in any industry.”