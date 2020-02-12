Mya’s Married But The Man’s A Mystery
We don’t know much about singer Mya. She’s kept her personal life under wraps. And according to a report from TMZ, she managed to keep an entire wedding a secret for two months.
TMZ reports that Mya tied the knot this past December in the Seychelles, a series of islands off the Southeastern coast of Africa.
Sources told TMZ, Mya had a ceremony in an intimate island ceremony. TMZ obtained the pictures of Mya in her dress from that day.
While there are images of the singer in a beautiful gown, there’s no mention of the man she married.
Mya hasn’t publicly dated anyone in years, though she was once linked to DeSean Jackson, Larry Johnson, and Silk The Shocker.
Judging from Mya’s Instagram, she was indeed in the Seychelles during December, engaging in a juicing and raw vegan challenge.
#December 7th Happy #Solfood #Saturday ☀️ Congrats on completing the final #vegan #rawvegan or #juicing challenge of 2019 & thanks to those who participated. 🎉 Once again truly inspired by your posts & enthusiasm!! 👏 My 6day #rawvegan & #juicing challenge just ended & I feel amazing. How’d you do? How do you feel? Biggest obstacle? Greatest reward? I’ll be choosing 1 December winner so don’t forget to tag me on all of your meal posts. 4th quarter winners to be announced soon. 🤗 FREE STARTER GUIDE on myamya.com/lifestyle SWIPE LEFT for health benefits, link to my free starter guide & vegan/organic wine & helpful facts. Here’s my day 6 of 6 raw vegan & juicing challenge: ~❤️Fresh picked Lychee / ~🥝🍍🥒Fresh kiwi, pineapple, cucumber juice / ~🌈Nature’s skittles spread (Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, orange, grapefruit, cantaloupe / ~🥗 Romaine salad w snap peas, carrots, radish, cucumber, tomatoes, hummus, olive oil, sea salt, pepper / ~😍Lychee fruit / ~🍍Pineapple (juiced) / ~🥒 Cucumber roll stuffed w mushroom, tomato, avocado w radish & clove garnish / ~🍌Baby banana bushel / #mya #planet9 #myaplanet9 #dec #2019 #challenge #healthiswealth #solfood #lifestyle #progressnotperfection #fountainofyouth #vegan #vlife #wellness #transformation #soulfood #saturday
While we don’t know who Mya’s new man is, judging from an interview we conducted with her two years ago, we can assume that he’s vegan or vegetarian.
In 2018, Mya told us that she struggled to date men who didn’t share her dietary restrictions.
“Last year I had an experience with someone I’ve known for over 10 years,” said Mya. “He leaned in to kiss me and I smelled death on his breath. I was just like, “I don’t know if I can do this.”
