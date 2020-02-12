Mya’s Married But The Man’s A Mystery

We don’t know much about singer Mya. She’s kept her personal life under wraps. And according to a report from TMZ, she managed to keep an entire wedding a secret for two months.

TMZ reports that Mya tied the knot this past December in the Seychelles, a series of islands off the Southeastern coast of Africa.

Sources told TMZ, Mya had a ceremony in an intimate island ceremony. TMZ obtained the pictures of Mya in her dress from that day.

While there are images of the singer in a beautiful gown, there’s no mention of the man she married.

Mya hasn’t publicly dated anyone in years, though she was once linked to DeSean Jackson, Larry Johnson, and Silk The Shocker.

Judging from Mya’s Instagram, she was indeed in the Seychelles during December, engaging in a juicing and raw vegan challenge.

While we don’t know who Mya’s new man is, judging from an interview we conducted with her two years ago, we can assume that he’s vegan or vegetarian.

In 2018, Mya told us that she struggled to date men who didn’t share her dietary restrictions.

“Last year I had an experience with someone I’ve known for over 10 years,” said Mya. “He leaned in to kiss me and I smelled death on his breath. I was just like, “I don’t know if I can do this.”

People are currently in a tizzy over the news. Check out some of the reactions on the following pages.