Video Of Mom Cutting Daughter’s Hair To Spite Child’s Father Who Got It Braided Without Her Permission Goes Viral

A video of a mother cutting the braids and beads out of her young daughter’s hair because the child’s father got it done without speaking with her beforehand has a lot of people talking on social media.

The little girl’s father, who it seems shares two other kids with the woman who did the cutting, posted video of the child’s hair after he got it braided, and then he shared what he recorded of the mother taking down the style with scissors as the child cried on the sidewalk.

The mother could be heard in the clip saying, “I don’t care! I told you stop playin’ with me! I don’t care, I do my own daughter hair.”

According to the father, he surprised the kids at their daycare, whom he claims he doesn’t get to see often, and treated them by getting their hair done.

“I snuck up on my kids at daycare cause dey momma jayla dnt let me see dem an i took my boys to get dey hair cut an got my bby girl hair did look wat her momma do just cause i got my bby hair did,” he wrote on Facebook this week. “Im gucci but my bby hurt but females talk about dead beats dis why sum ni–as say f–k dat sh-t an i remind u she also smushed her bday cake on her bday last year.”

This is so sad and evil. She really cut this baby hair out of spite. pic.twitter.com/CLTr6N8i5z — Lᴏɴᴇʟʏ Gɪʀʟ 🤍 (@ToxicTeaghan) February 12, 2020

People had plenty to say about the clip, criticizing the mother’s actions to the point that she took to Instagram Live to explain herself.

“I ain’t gone lie, it was cute. I ain’t say it was ugly. It was braided real cute! It was just tight as hell and I ain’t do it,” she said. “I ain’t do it, and I ain’t tell him to let nobody do it!”

“It was too tight,” she added. “My baby hair, her skin meat was puffing up between the braids and everything. It was pretty, but it was too tight, and I don’t even braid her hair that tight.”

She also took to Facebook to try and set people straight.

“I dnt need no hoe putting they hands in my daughter hair when I’m a braider myself & just now getting my guh hair to grow!!!” she said. “This f–k ni–a know I even said the Africans can’t get in her head cause they braid too mutha f–kin tight & guh hair was tight as f–k damn right I cut it out.”

In addition, she claimed the father took the child to get her hair braided to create drama and “to pick,” taking a few expletive-filled shots at him, too.

Whatever the reason for both of their actions, it’s clear from the video that it’s the little girl who is most affected by such petty behavior. If he’s sneaking up to get the kids, then the child’s father likely knew that it wouldn’t be okay for him to alter her hair without talking to her mother first. He put her in a position to be in the middle of co-parenting drama.

In addition, to have the hair you like cut out on the sidewalk by your own parent is likely traumatizing, and even if the mom wanted to loosen them, there was a better way to go about it — like taking it down quietly in the house and redoing it.

Truth be told, mother and father were both wrong.

if you can braid hair and had a lil girl and wanted her hair to grow, how would you feel if your baby father (who u probably don’t like) takes her to get her hair braided too tight? you’d be mad as hell and wanted to take that shit out just like she did, tf? 💀 — 5 FOOT GIANT🇱🇷 (@TheBcctySensei) February 12, 2020

That girl was wrong for traumatizing that baby by cutting her braids like that… However, why are we ignoring the fact that the dad had someone else do the baby’s head out of spite? And also, that she cut braiding hair not the girl’s hair? Lmfao! Everyone is trash. — Caresha PLEASE (@L0VEhER) February 12, 2020

I just really want y’all to stop putting that video of the little black girl getting her braids cut off on my timeline. The only update I want to see is that mother losing custody. Cause WTF — Chantrice (@chaantriceB) February 12, 2020

Take the braids out if you're so against who did them! Have a personal talk with your daughter saying you want to be the one who does her hair….dont fucking cut it out of spite! I'm so angry! 😡 https://t.co/9RAoifKhZX — HouseStarch (@jacktucksmein) February 12, 2020

No lie, if I had a kid with a guy I would NOT want him making decisions about my daughter’s hair. Y’all don’t know nothing lol 🤷🏾‍♀️ but I wouldn’t have cut the braids out on the side walk 🤦🏾‍♀️😂 just go in the house and take em down after he drop her off sis lol — Cherise Coaches (@CheriseCoaches) February 12, 2020

I would have cut those braids out of my child's hair too. I just would have done it at home. — Kandee Rain ✊🏾🇧🇸 (@Kandra_T) February 12, 2020