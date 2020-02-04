GabiFresh’s New Wild Safari Swimsuits For All Collection Is Hot Fire, And We Have The Images To Prove It

While the weather may not always agree, every season can be swimsuit season when you have the right swimwear and the desire to get to somebody’s body of water. Speaking of right, you can’t go wrong with Gabi “GabiFresh” Gregg’s latest collection for Swimsuits for All. Launching on Tuesday, the Wild Safari campaign is all about helping women celebrate and express fearlessness and confidence. What better way to do that than with cut-outs and animal prints?

Fearlessness and confidence were clearly exuded in the photo shoot for the collection, which featured not only Gregg, but also Polynesian Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e, and late amputee model and activist Mama Cax, featured in one of her final projects. The company issued a statement on Cax’s recent passing after the Haitian-American beauty passed in December.

“Swimsuits For All hopes this new campaign will honor Mama Cax’s memory and the issues for which she championed,” they wrote. “While the brand and entire team that worked on the shoot are deeply saddened by her sudden loss, we hope these images from one of her final projects will bring joy to those she knew. Her energy, passion, and unwavering positivity are just a few of the qualities the brand sought to convey with this new campaign.” “Each of us has accomplished something we once thought was impossible,” Gregg shared in a statement about the Cruise 2020 campaign and the women featured in it. “We stand together in this campaign and hope to represent unapologetic passion, energy, and determination.”

There are eight pieces, which are available from sizes 10 through 26, feature cup sizes from D/DD to G/H and all cost under $120. The prints and colors are a mix of vibrant animal and bright, bold shades. The swimsuits stand out easily, even against the backdrop of Yucca Valley, Calif., where the photo shoot took place. Hit the flip to see what the collection has to offer, and visit Swimsuits for All to support.