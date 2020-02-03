“I’m Going Back To Sleep” Black Men Are In Their Feelings About Rapper G-Eazy Kissing Up On Megan Thee Stallion

Hopefully, by now, you’ve noticed this trend, a woman who seems to have embraced her sexuality and may even profit off of it, has to contend with men, far and wide, studying, criticizing and critiquing her every move. Whether it’s the clothes she wears, the lyrics she sings and performs or the men she is seen with, these men, who are often doing just as much—if not more, have something to say about it.

That’s certainly been the case with every man in the industry Megan Thee Stallion has been seen with. Even if they’re just standing next to one another. But when a video of Megan with fellow rapper G Eazy surfaced, it was abundantly clear that something more was going on with those two. G Eazy was kissing all up on Megan, sucking on her face and rubbing her booty. Honestly, watching it all go down felt like we might have been infringing on their privacy.

G.Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion are couple goals of the day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AesjhNHYtt — God'spower (@Godspower__) February 3, 2020

Folks have had plenty to say about Megan’s potential relationships, whether it was Trey Songz, her seemingly on-again, off-again relationship with MoneyBagg Yo, Tristan Thompson, YG and more.

But the difference with G-Eazy is that he’s White. And Black men who have been lusting after Meg since she first came on the scene have a lot to say about this “new boo.” And there was definitely a double standard.

We all know that Black men have very little to say when other Black men date and marry outside of their race. But when a Black woman does it, Black men feel a way. And that was evident this morning as Megan and G-Eazy’s names became trending topics on Twitter.

You can check out the reaction on the following pages. But before we do, I want us all to consider the possibility that Megan is trolling all of us. And even if she isn’t, I would invite all of us to consider a tweet she wrote at the end of last year.

Moving on is not “belonging to the streets” y’all men and judgmental women gotta grow up lol — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 16, 2019

