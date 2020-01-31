Roommate, Boyfriend Indicted In Death Of Clark Atlanta University Student Alexis Crawford

A former Clark Atlanta student and her boyfriend were indicted by a grand jury in the tragic death of Alexis Crawford, 21, prosecutors announced in a Friday news release.

Crawford’s roommate Jordyn Jones, 21, and her boyfriend Barron Brantley, 22, have been charged with six counts: murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and concealing the death of another. Brantley faces an additional charge of aggravated sodomy. Prosecutors claim a rape kit administered on Crawford in October revealed a positive DNA match with Brantley’s semen, CNN reports.

Jones and Brantley are accused of murdering Crawford by physically choking her on October 31, then suffocating her with a plastic garbage bag, afterwards leaving her body in a metro Atlanta park.

Days before Crawford’s death, she filed a police report accusing Brantley of sexual assault, including unwanted touching and forcible kissing in an off-campus apartment. Crawford and Jones engaged in a heated confrontation after Crawford became aware that Brantley was still being allowed to stay in the apartment. During the argument Brantley reportedly entered Crawford’s room and began strangling her. As she took her last breaths he placed a plastic garbage bag over her head.

The two then reportedly attempted to clean and rid the apartment of any evidence, and followed it with dumping Crawford’s party in a wooded area in Dekalb County’s Exchange Park. After, they returned to the apartment to nap and then attended a Halloween party.

Crawford was reported missing by her family, until the story took a harrowing turn nearly a week later.

Jones initially told police that she was in her room alone, and it wasn’t until the next day that she discovered Crawford was missing. However, her story changed when police showed her surveillance footage capturing her and Brantley leaving the apartment building around 3 a.m. Jones then agreed to lead police to Crawford’s body, which was recovered on November 8, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.