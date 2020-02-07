Beauty Of 5: Aunt Jackie’s New Butter Fusions Collection

Most stylists recommend women use a masque or deep treatment on their hair once a week, but few of us actually follow through. Aunt Jackie’s is making it a bit more fun to do so with a new line of conditioning masques formulated to help with some of our biggest hair issues and labeled with super cute names to match.

The Butter Fusions Collection contains five masques, each created with a special blend of nutrients and oils to combat challenges such as dry scalp, heat damage, dryness, and growth. The great thing about the masques (besides the ingredients) is you can use them for as little as five minutes to achieve results or, for even deeper conditioning, cover hair with a plastic cap and let the treatment sit for 10 minutes –or sit under a hooded dryer for 15 minutes with the thermal repair masque. All of the masques are free of drying alcohols as well as mineral oil and petrolatum which can clog pores and weigh hair down making them a great option to achieve your 2020 hair goals. We got a chance to experience the new launch during Aunt Jackie’s Curls Trip to Mexico at the top of the year; here’s the rundown on the new collection.

Source: Butter Fusions / Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils

Avocado, bamboo extract, rice protein, and quinoa are the super powers in this masque which binds moisture to dry hair and helps strengthen and soften strands and even promote healthier new growth. This buttery combination also makes detangling easier, which means less tension and fewer opportunities for breakage.