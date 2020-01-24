10 Photos Of Birthday Girl Kenya Moore’s Best Hair Moments Over The Years
Kenya Moore is a woman who wears many hats. She’s a mother, wife, actress, reality TV personality, businesswoman and beauty queen who was crowned Miss America in 1993. She is all those things and more, and is celebrating 49 years of life today! To help her celebrate, we’re giving you 10 of Moore’s best hair moments, because if there’s one thing she loves, it’s showing off her waist-length natural hair and promoting the benefits of Kenya Moore Haircare.
She was recently involved in some hair drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta that she calls #Wiggate. Moore was called out for wearing a wig instead of her natural hair on the group trip to Canada because of how she has always given the impression that she doesn’t need them since her own hair is healthy. She took to Instagram to say that she was unphased by the “hair haters.”
“The hair haters are out in full force,” she wrote. “Yes a black, chocolate woman can achieve waist length hair. Protective styles (weaves, non lace front wigs, buns, braids, twist outs, natural hair, etc.) are helpful to keep heat styles and chemicals from further damaging your hair.”
#BYEWIGS tune in tonight to #RHOA on @bravotv 8/7c to see #wiggate The hair haters are out in full force. Yes a black, chocolate woman can achieve waist length hair. Protective styles (weaves, non lace front wigs, buns, braids, twist outs, natural hair, etc.) are helpful to keep heat styles and chemicals from further damaging your hair. If you want free tips on how to properly care for your hair and products the help grow it longer and healthier. Check out @KenyaMooreHair or go to @sallybeauty for products that actually work. #Kenyamoore #hair #haircrush #realhair #protectivestyles #transitioninghair #haircare #24inchhair Swipe to check out some of my favorite wigs and protective styles
The post, as you can see, included multiple pictures of her in her favorite wigs and protective styles. She also has many reminders on her page of how those protective styles have greatly benefited her actual strands:
#MooreHairCareMondays I exclusively use @KenyaMooreHair to keep my hair healthy. When I use all my products my hair grows so fast bc it is strong and it retains length. Protective styles (such as wigs, braids, buns, weaves, twists, etc.) can be used occasionally to give your hair a rest. However, wigs should NOT be used to cover up your hair bc you are ashamed of it due to its poor condition. For Exclusive tips on how and when to use protective styles, stop damage, get healthy hair, transition and to grow your own hair longer, Follow @KenyaMooreHair to buy visit @sallybeauty Get exclusive coupons, In-Store Appearances, promotions, and give-a-ways. #kenyamoore #rhoa #healthyhair #longhairdontcare #celebrityhair #hair #sallybeautyallstar
Guess #Wiggate is an open and closed case. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s take a look at 10 of Kenya Moore’s best hair moments (both natural and protective) over the years in honor of her birthday.
She showed up to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to celebrate season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wearing her signature side part with loose curls. She must be using her own products because her hair looks immaculate in this photo.
Moore made a guest appearance at Sally Beauty to promote her hair line Kenya Moore Haircare. Here she wore a middle part and loose curls. You can purchase Kenya Moore Haircare products at Sally Beauty or Amazon.com.
On season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha revealed she’s having a baby! At her shower featured on spinoff Porsha’s Having a Baby, Moore wore a dramatic side part with old Hollywood style curls framing her face.
What a beauty! Moore smiled alongside her husband Marc Daly with her hair pulled into a high ponytail layered with light brown highlights.
We love a super sleek look! She wore a middle part with pin straight hair that looked as glossy and bright as her future for a Watch What Happens Live visit. Looks like when she says waist-length hair, she means it!
Moore attended the 2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute in a high ponytail and a stunning canary yellow gown. Pulling her hair back into a pony let us see her stunning features, light glam, and a pop of color on her lips.
Volume, volume, volume! Moore dazzled WWHL viewers with her extra voluminous hair. Which of her products is she using and in what order? I need to know! We need a tutorial, sis.
The half-up-half-down look she rocks with this tangerine peek-a-boo ensemble is a win. She had her hair away from her face while still letting her soft curls be front and center.
Sleek and sexy! Moore wore a low, slicked-back ponytail with a very sexy emerald green jumpsuit and gold hoops that the hairstyle was perfect for.
She’s got it then and she’s still got it now. Back in 2013, Moore wore her hair in her signature side part with gorgeous milk chocolate brown highlights and waves, a stunning look she still visits from time to time when wearing protective styles.