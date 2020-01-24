10 Photos Of Birthday Girl Kenya Moore’s Best Hair Moments Over The Years

Kenya Moore is a woman who wears many hats. She’s a mother, wife, actress, reality TV personality, businesswoman and beauty queen who was crowned Miss America in 1993. She is all those things and more, and is celebrating 49 years of life today! To help her celebrate, we’re giving you 10 of Moore’s best hair moments, because if there’s one thing she loves, it’s showing off her waist-length natural hair and promoting the benefits of Kenya Moore Haircare.

She was recently involved in some hair drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta that she calls #Wiggate. Moore was called out for wearing a wig instead of her natural hair on the group trip to Canada because of how she has always given the impression that she doesn’t need them since her own hair is healthy. She took to Instagram to say that she was unphased by the “hair haters.”

“The hair haters are out in full force,” she wrote. “Yes a black, chocolate woman can achieve waist length hair. Protective styles (weaves, non lace front wigs, buns, braids, twist outs, natural hair, etc.) are helpful to keep heat styles and chemicals from further damaging your hair.”

The post, as you can see, included multiple pictures of her in her favorite wigs and protective styles. She also has many reminders on her page of how those protective styles have greatly benefited her actual strands:

Guess #Wiggate is an open and closed case. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s take a look at 10 of Kenya Moore’s best hair moments (both natural and protective) over the years in honor of her birthday.

She showed up to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to celebrate season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wearing her signature side part with loose curls. She must be using her own products because her hair looks immaculate in this photo.