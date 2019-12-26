The Best Dressed Celebrity Couples Of 2019

1 of 10

What could be better than one chic trendsetter? Why two, of course. We don’t need celebrity pairs to match on the red carpet, but we certainly loved seeing couples who turned heads together in daring looks that just so happened to complement one another. Instead of relationship goals, we’re talking about fashion goals.These pairs never clashed, but instead, stood out in their own way while standing together. Here are 10 of the best dressed celebrity couples this year and the fashion moments that solidified their place on this list. Beyoncé and Jay-Z Bey and Jay attended Diddy’s 50th birthday party this month and turned heads, to say the least. The couple wowed the Internet in color coordinated black outfits with white and silver accents. Beyoncé’s gown was made by Albanian stylists Kujita and Meri.

Cardi B and Offset A princess and her prince! Cardi B and Offset both attended Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball together earlier this year, and it looks like their theme was fairy tale royalty. Cardi’s gown was by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade dressed to impress at the Met Gala this year. This couple definitely celebrated camp by wearing gorgeous matching custom Dundas ensembles. They walked down the pink carpet decked out in glittering jewels and proudly stood side by side wearing gem-encrusted coordinating hoods.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz While she went her standard less is more look when it came to makeup for the Grammys this year, which she hosted, Alicia Keys certainly stood bold in radiant red next to husband and producer Swizz Beatz. He wore a black suit with red accents (and shades) to complement her fiery gown.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Serena Williams, one of the co-hosts of the 2019 Met Gala, walked the red carpet with her husband Alexis Ohanian and they looked amazing. She wore a bright yellow custom Versace gown with matching Nike sneakers by Virgil Abloh while her husband wore a bright white suit jacket and custom leather Atoms shoes.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa We love a matching color palette. Lisa Bonet walked the Oscars 2019 red carpet with her husband, Jason Momoa. The couple donned Fendi together, and both were dressed in a very flattering shade of blush.

Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Meagan Good certainly made jaws drop in her Georges Chakra Spring 2019 Couture gown at the Academy Awards. While the couple looked incredible, some said that the dress looked intentionally ripped in the front to show off her legs as part of a last-minute adjustment. Whatever the story, we love her look, as well as DeVon’s.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance A power couple in their prime, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance took center stage at the Creative Emmys looking quite stylish. In case you’re wondering, she wore a geometric metallic dress by Ingie Paris.

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz The always trendy couple that is Karrueche Tran and boyfriend Victor Cruz showed up and showed out at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala. His structured suit and her peekaboo gown helped them look like a match made in heaven.