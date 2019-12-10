The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Of The Decade

Celebrity relationships often get put on a pedestal, but because of the nature of their careers, their connections are often more fragile than the ones us normal folks have. To make matters worse, their heartbreak plays out in the spotlight. There have been a lot of public, messy breakups that have taken place over the last decade. Here are some of the most shocking splits:

Mary J. Blige & Kendu Isaacs

Songstress Mary J. Blige and her ex Kendu Isaacs divorced in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. Even though Mary filed for divorce claiming “irreconcilable differences,” the split happened amid rumors of infidelity. Kendu was reportedly linked to many women, including his protege, Starchelle. After their separation, the two battled it out in court, with Isaacs wanting an absurd amount of spousal support from Mary’s estate. Isaacs requested $129,000 a month and the court settled on $30,000 a month.