“I Felt Like I Should Have A Voice Too.” T.I. and Tiny’s View Of Their Marriage Is Very Telling

In addition to discussing his overshare about his daughter Deyjah, in part two of their conversation on “The Red Table,” T.I. and Tiny discuss the dynamics of their relationship, the trials they’ve endured and T.I.’s infidelity. Apparently, T.I.’s return from prison marked a significant change in their relationship. The couple spoke about that time from each of their perspectives.

First T.I. shared this:

“When I went to prison, I guess she felt like, ‘Now, I have to figure out what I’m going to do because now I don’t have you here to continue the protocols and the practices that we have established in the fundamental stages of this relationship.” When I got back the world was upset down. She kind of had an air like, ‘My time’ I thought we were just going to hit the ground running and get back to things being the way they were. And there was an acclimation period that I had to make it through. And me just coming back and not being in the position I was in, it left me feeling lesser than. So I had to go and figure out ways to make myself feel proper and adequate again. So that led to things that led to things that led to things.”

Afterward, Tiny discussed the changes in their relationship from her side.

Tiny: Once I got on my own two feet. I felt like I should have a voice too. And that voice, it was a little different from what he was used to. So that to me is what caused the issue. It wasn’t because I was being outlandishly disrespectful because if you recall…

T.I.: Wait a minute.

Tiny: Excuse me. Because if you recall, you could not move, you could not go anywhere. I was still in the house like I was on probation. Because I had a voice that was not so timid, like to me, this my outlook on it.

Jada: This her perspective, Tip. It’s her perspective.

T.I.: It is. It’s inconsistent.

Tiny: He felt like ‘Umph. This is not the woman I left and this is not what I want. I want somebody that if I tell her this, she’s going to listen and she’s going to do this the way I want her to do it.’ And that’s where he went. He went and found him somebody, ‘Hey, don’t move. Do this. Blah Blah Blah.’ And I was not her.

The full episode airs on Monday so we’ll hold our full thoughts until then. But this was frustrating to watch, to say the least.

This episode of Red Table Talk airs on Monday, December 2 at at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET., only on Facebook Watch.