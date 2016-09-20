1 of 16

If you’ve ever been dumped and didn’t see it coming at all, maybe that’s because it wasn’t coming…until you did something inexcusable. There are a few behaviors on which men have a zero tolerance policy. These are things that, once a person does them, they tell you exactly what they’re about. There’s a huge difference between a mistake and a major flaw, and there are some things that people rarely do just once. So once you do one of these in a relationship, it tells your partner there is more to come. And he doesn’t want it. You can run a little late, forget to text back or leave dirty dishes in the sink. But these are things that there is no coming back from. Here are 15 things that will make a man break up with you on the spot.

You belittle his dreams If you do not, 100 percent, believe in your partner’s dream—whatever that may be—he won’t keep you around. He won’t tolerate that negative energy dragging him down.

You tell him how to spend money If you trust a good man to be financially responsible, he’ll probably treat you like a queen. If you try to tell a man what he can and can’t spend money on, he will feel like you’re his mother telling him he can’t buy candy.

You purposefully make him jealous If you accidentally make your partner jealous, it’s not ideal, but it’s forgivable. The second you purposefully make a man jealous, he will leave. For men, this is the ultimate sign of disrespect.

You care what others think Your partner doesn’t do anything that would make him look like he isn’t trustworthy, but you don’t care about that. Instead, you listen to what other people say. If other people say you should like him, trust him, be with him, etc. you consider their opinions more than the actual man in question.

You belittle him in public Whatever the issue is—maybe he’s bad with money, he’s too loud, or he can’t pronounce a word properly—never criticize him for it in front of others. Men want a partner who elevates them, and makes them look better/stronger/smarter.

You care about everyone else’s attention more You clearly crave the attention and approval of other people. You post forty revealing selfies a day, you post statuses that are begging for compliments, and you just generally behave in a way that asks for the approval of others. This shows that you’re insecure, and insecure people can’t be trusted.

You aren’t there in a tough time If your partner gets fired, loses a family member, or goes through something difficult and you can’t put partying aside for one week to stay in with him…he’ll bail.

You tell him who he can hang out with Nobody—man or woman—should be allowed to tell their partner who they can and cannot be friends with. But men are very sensitive to people who try to control them, and will run immediately. There won’t even be a conversation about it.

You make him feel like he embarrasses you If you tell a man to be quieter, to dress better, to study up on some topic so he can sound more intelligent, he won’t stay. Men won’t be with women who want to change them, or feel better than them.

You’re clearly looking for a sugar daddy If you start suggesting your partner should pay for your rent, your medical bills, your student debt and your car, he will run for the hills. Men know a sugar baby when they see one.

You feel you have control over his schedule He tells you he’s doing something with his friends on Saturday and you say, “Oh no. I got us tickets to a show then. That’s what you’re doing this Saturday.” Or you simply say, “You didn’t ask me if you could do that.” When you take a man’s freedom, you lose him.

You invade his privacy The second you check his email, look at his phone or read his Facebook messages, you lose him. Even if you ask too many questions about who he is emailing or texting, he’ll go.

Physical violence Make no mistake about it; men won’t stand for being slapped, scratched or pushed. Even if you don’t cause him any real pain or injury, he’ll know you have anger issues.

You set ultimatums Ultimatums are unacceptable in all relationships, but for men, they’re a combination of all the worst things: they’re controlling, they’re demanding, and they’re manipulative.