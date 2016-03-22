How Men Act Out When They’re Wrong

1 of 15

of 15

Have you ever been arguing with your significant other over something he did wrong, and for some reason he’s mad at you? Or suddenly he shuts down and now you’re left with handling these feelings solo? You’re not the only one who has found herself stuck in this relationship struggle. Nobody loves to admit when they’re wrong, especially when there’s ego involved. And sometimes when a man has trouble admitting he’s wrong, things can head out to left field in a hurry and you ask yourself, how did we get here? So what do you do when your argument hits this brick wall? When he takes things to the next level, sometimes it’s better to take your turn at being the bigger person and try one of these moves. Changing the way you communicate when he can’t might give him a chance to make it right.

The Struggle: He Plays Crazy You know something happened because you were both there. But he’s pretending he doesn’t remember reality the same way you do and it’s driving you crazy.

How To Handle It: Shut The Conversation Down Gas lighting isn’t new, it’s an old school method of twisting the truth to make you think you’re crazy and he’s right. If he’s not willing to entertain the truth, you shouldn’t entertain that conversation.

The Struggle: He Calls You A Nag Because you keep harping on the same behavior (because he keeps doing it).

How to Handle It: Let It Go… For Now Some people can’t handle confrontation. He knows how you feel about it and repeating yourself just makes him put up a wall. Either he’ll change and apologize or he won’t and it’s better to know that you can’t fix his behavior now, rather than continue to waste your breath later.

The Struggle: He Gets Mad At You Why’s he being so irrational? Because he’s really mad at himself and now he’s lashing out at you.

How to Handle It: Take A Break Things are too heated to hash this out right now. When he’s calmed down and the anger’s gone, he’ll be more likely to say “my bad” without this argument leading to any more hurt feelings.

The Struggle: He Leaves To Turn Up You want to continue hashing it out, but he announces that he’s headed to the club with the crew (and all of the women who will be drinking there too).

How to Handle It: Let Him Go Blowing up his phone after he’s been drinking isn’t going to get through to him. Chill out for the moment. Then, when he’s sober, let him know that acting out to make you insecure so you let it blow over is 100% unacceptable. He can’t keep playing with your emotions, even if he apologizes.

The Struggle: He Shuts Down You haven’t heard from him since the big fight, and all of your messages have gone unanswered.

How to Handle It: Say How You Feel… And then let it go. If he doesn’t bring it back up in a timely fashion, it’s a major communication foul. If you’re not OK with a man who might not be able to open up (or admit he was wrong), it might be time to let him know. Otherwise you might waste your time chasing emotional honesty that isn’t there.

The Struggle: He Diminishes It Your hurt feelings are your problem, not his. According to him, what he did wasn’t that big a deal anyway.

How to Handle It: Stand Up For Your Feelings No one else is allowed to tell you when your feelings are bruised. Switch the focus of the conversation to respecting each others feelings instead of who’s right or wrong and agree that both of you will try to avoid line stepping in the future.

The Struggle: He Brings Up Old Ish OK fine, he did do it. But remember when you line stepped four months ago?