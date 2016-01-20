14 Ways To Make Semen Taste Better

1 of 15

Do you willingly eat foods that you can’t stand the taste of? Nope. Because after being forced to eat our vegetables as children, we’re supposed to get to choose what we consume. But as women, we can’t always choose what our partner’s sperm tastes like. So ladies, do yourself a favor and share these things men can do to make their semen taste better.

Smoke less There’s a reason people light up a cigarette after sex—it’s because if they do so before, they might have to forego receiving head. Alright maybe that’s not the reason, but cigarettes have been shown to cause funky tasting spunk, says Increasespermvolume.com.

Drink less Gentlemen, if whiskey gives you the courage to ask for some, you might need to find a new method. If you sip on too much alcohol she won’t want to sip on…you know, says Increasespermvolume.com.

Eat celery If your Bloody Mary is getting you horny, do your partner a favor and ask for extra celery in it. Celery is high in water and vitamin C and can flush out some of the bad taste of semen, says Kinkly.com.

Weed out weed Sex is relaxing enough; you don’t need the weed. Stuffing your bong will make your other bong taste awful, says Dailyxtra.com.

Cut caffeine If you’re having trouble staying awake for your BJ’s, then you have a greater issue at hand—you’re getting head WAKE UP. Either way, skip coffee because Dailyxtra.com says women can always taste it in a man’s semen.

Skip dairy Women are encouraged to eat dairy for the healthy digestive bacteria, but men should avoid it. Creamy white milk can add a strange flavor to your guy’s white creamy milk, says Naturalgame.com.

Drink cranberry juice Cranberries are great for both male and female sexual health! They balance pH levels, which are important for flavor and odors down south, says Kinkly.com.

Cut out red meat You may want to impress a date by taking her to a steak dinner, but she’ll want nothing to do with your meat later. Red meat can make semen taste too salty, says Increasespermvolume.com.

Avoid these veggies Vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage are good for you, but they can produce a foul smell out of both ends of your downstairs if you catch our breeze. And smell it. Just take the advice from Increasespermvolume.com and skip it on date night.

No more fast food If your idea of a fun night is pigging out on burgers and curly fries together, think again; she’ll feel bloated, and you’ll have weird chemicals surging through your body, and your spunk, says Increasespermvolume.com.

NO ASPARAGUS But come on; you knew that.

Order this Yummy Cum Semen Flavor Enhancer. Yes, it’s a real thing. It only has three and a half stars on Amazon, but it’s worth a shot.

Antibiotics You probably can’t avoid them—you’re prescribed them for a reason—but you can give your partner a break from a certain job when you’re on them. Antibiotics can affect the flavor of sperm, says Dailyxtra.com.