The Best Quotes About Love From African-American Literature

Reading fiction can be a refreshing and uplifting escape from reality, especially if the writer can evoke emotion in the reader. There’s no sentiment that awakens our mental, physical, and emotional sensibilities like love in all its many forms,and African-American literature spawns some of the best quotes about love and relationships, like these 13 from some of our favorite women authors like Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith, Sonia Sanchez, and more.

“Don’t ever think I fell for you, or fell over you. I didn’t fall in love, I rose in it.”

~~~Toni Morrison, Jazz