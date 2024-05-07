MadameNoire Featured Video

Doja Cat confused fans and applauded her Met Gala ensemble on May 6. The “Paint The Town Red” artist stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet Monday wearing a long, drenched white T-shirt that exposed her breasts and undergarments.

According to her Instagram slideshow posted May 6, the look was made courtesy of VETEMENTS, a Swiss luxury fashion house founded by Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia and his older brother Guram Gvasalia.

To complete the eccentric ensemble, Doja Cat adorned herself with dark eyeshadow, silver earrings and thick black eyeliner. Silver face paint cascaded down her cheeks, giving the illusion of smudged eyeliner running down her face.

One Instagram photo captured the “Say So” artist standing next to Guram as they posed for the paparazzi.

What was the theme for the 2024 Met Gala?

This year’s attendees were urged to don outfits inspired by the Met Gala’s theme, “A Garden in Time,” which draws from the Institute’s exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The exhibit features a fragile and exquisite collection of 250 garments spanning four centuries.

Floral prints, long trains and vibrant hues dominated the evening’s fashion choices, but Doja Cat chose to take a different approach. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) on the red carpet, the rapper and singer expressed her desire to honor cotton, “the most used flower,” through her unique look. VETEMENTS achieved the soaked appearance of her long white T-shirt by applying water and hair gel all over it.

“A white t-shirt is timeless and it felt very poetic to choose this. And I knew it wasn’t going to blend in too much, and I don’t really like to blend in, ” Doja Cat told ET.

Netizens react to Doja Cat’s wet white t-shirt.

Social media users were absolutely in awe and perplexed by the rapper’s fashion choice. Some applauded the artist for choosing to stand out from the crowd. Other users weren’t feeling the fit. A few stated that they were confused by the direction of the outfit.

Before gracing the Met Gala red carpet, Doja Cat caused a stir among the paparazzi as she stood outside the Met alongside Guram, donning a unique outfit consisting of a towel and a head wrap fashioned from white cloth. Take a glimpse at the distinct look below.

What are your thoughts on Doja Cat’s VETEMENTS look? Was it hot or a flop?

RELATED CONTENT: ‘If It’s Lashes You Want’: Doja Cat Subtly Claps Back At Those Questioning Her Abstract Looks