During her grand “Golden Hour Glow” makeup launch, Rihanna credits her journey as a boy mom to where she is now.

Illuminating like a diamond, the Fenty Beauty mogul spoke with Francesca Amiker, an E News TV correspondent, about her golden hour journey as the mother of two sons, RZA, 18 months, and Riot Rose, three months.

The interview begins with Amiker praising Rihanna for her product launch.

“You’re the only one who could put the golden hour in a bottle,” she said, whopping out a decked-out, personalized bottle.

“I call it golden hour in a bottle because that’s exactly what it represents for me,” Rihanna explained.

Later in the interview, Amiker asks the “Work” singer about the ways in which her boys inspire her to do the work she does.

“They gotta eat,” Rihanna quipped.

She continued, “They bring purpose to every aspect of my life. Everything has to be intentional. Everything has to be worth it, and especially when it takes me away from them.”

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky became first-time parents in May 2022 with the birth of their son RZA. More than a year later, the couple welcomed Riot Rose in August 2023.

During the interview with Amiker, the mother of two said she enjoyed being the queen in a kingdom full of kings. Her new journey into motherhood encouraged her to tap into her femininity, including donning a pink outfit.

“It feels really cool to be a boy mom. I get to be as casual and busted when I want to. But also embrace all the epic things about being a woman and a female. All my femininity, I just embrace it more now,” Rihanna said with a smile. “It’s new territory, but it’s empowering.”

Amiker turned the conversation toward RZA’s birthday on May 13.

“I get to celebrate their uniqueness in every way,” Rihanna said.

Since launching in 2017, the launch of “Golden Hour Glow” is the biggest one yet, according to the billionaire. For Rihanna, the product launch proved to be worth it.

Leading up to the product launch, Rihanna took fans for a loop when she dropped promotional work for her new foundation on her social media platforms. But the secret is out. According to Fenty Beauty’s website, the Soft‘Lit Naturally Luminous Foundation is a “long-wear, medium coverage foundation that gives golden hour glow all day long and stays fresh.”

The launch of the “Golden Hour Glow” took place on April 26 in Los Angeles, California.