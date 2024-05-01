MadameNoire Featured Video

JT has dropped the music video for “OKAY,” her latest solo offering.

On April 29, JT, one half of the City Girls duo, took to Instagram to announce the debut of her fiery new music video. In a sneak peek clip from the visual, JT confidently flaunted a striking appearance, donning a long, red, lace front wig and bold black eyeliner. Adding an extra edge, a black star accentuated her bottom lip.

The femcee’s ensemble included a revealing yellow bikini, adorned with star pasties, showcasing her bold and busty silhouette with flair. Her bars were just as striking as her eye-catching look.

“F–k these n-ggas and f–k these h–s, too. You can’t f–k with me f–k what a b—h told you,” the City Cinderella rhymer spit in one line.

In the Instagram caption, JT pleaded for fans to watch the visual and come back with their reactions.

“OKAY VIDEO OUT NOW WATCH NOW COME BACK & TELL ME HOW YOU FEEL!“ she penned.

In the over 2-minute-long music video, JT shows up and shows out with a group of fly models as she flaunts some serious looks. It’s clear that she’s ready to show the world that she can stand on her own two feet without her partner in music, Yung Miami.

In one scene, JT rocks a stunning fur vest and matching boots along with bone-straight hair as she confidently raps, “Real boss b—h, and I started as a runner. Titties sittin’ pretty, and I’m looking like a snack. 40-inch bust down, you know that b—h bad.”

Fans react to the music video.

Fans on YouTube showered praise on the captivating visual for “OKAY,” admiring its aesthetic and likening the track’s sound and the video’s creative direction to the golden age of “early 2000s” rap.

One user was happy to see “different shades of melanin” featured in the music video. “The Bodies. The Look! Ugh!” the netizen added.

A few fans penned that they were hyped to see JT “going solo.”

One stan wrote, “Going solo is the best thing she could’ve ever done. This era will be remembered for decades to come, pls keep more coming bae!”

JT is preparing for the launch of her upcoming solo mixtape, City Cinderella, named after her initiative that offers prom dresses to economically disadvantaged girls. A recent post on the rapper’s X account April 23 teased that the project is “Coming Soon.”

As fans eagerly await its release, JT has been keeping them satisfied with teasers, including the February release of “Sideways” and “No Bars” from 2023.

What did you think about the “OKAY” music video?

RELATED CONTENT: JT Drops 1st Fashion Collection, ‘TheGirlJTWorld’