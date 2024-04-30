MadameNoire Featured Video

Two women got candid about the top things they wished they had known before they got Veneers. In an Instagram video, Jayda Ari’Anna and Christian Chanel told their audience about the things they should consider before getting Veneers in the April 27 video.

Chanel, who owns the wig brand Raw Essence Hair and works as an influencer, began the video by telling viewers that she and Ari’Anna both got all of their teeth done and that there were a few things they wished they had known before doing so.

Related Stories Rihanna Preps Us For Her Met Gala Slay By Rocking Vintage Chanel Designed By Karl Lagerfeld

Ari’Anna started, “Veneer breath, you will have some stinky stinky breath.” Chanel clarified that it’s most common when the procedure doesn’t completely seal the Veneers to your teeth’s crown and gums, allowing bacteria to get underneath them.

“On that note, if they do not seal it all the way, you’re more prone to get cavities and infections…your tooth can decay and literally crumble underneath [the veneers].”

Chanel continued by describing that it’s also difficult to bite into hard things with Veneers, as the product’s composition doesn’t allow for it easily. Ari’Anna added that people experience “loss in sensation” as well in their teeth. She described that some people lose all sensation after their teeth are shaved down and the Veneer is placed on top, while Chanel recalled experiencing extreme tooth sensitivity instead.

Both women pointed out an expensive aspect of the procedure. “If you chip one tooth in the bridge, you have to get [them all] replaced,” Chanel said. Also, “If you do get a cavity, they literally have to drill through your gums to fix it or take off the whole veneer and entire crown to fix it.” Thankfully, Ari’Anna pointed out that your long-standing dental insurance will still cover much of the procedure, even with the Veneers on top.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Veneer procedures are among the most common in the dental world. They are entirely cosmetic: “Dental veneers are custom-made shells that fit over the front surfaces of your teeth. They conceal cracks, chips, stains, and other cosmetic imperfections.”

Veneers themselves don’t strengthen tooth enamel or heal it but instead help improve your smile’s aesthetics.