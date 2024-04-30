MadameNoire Featured Video

Braxton T. Fleming, the visionary behind the bag and accessory brand Stealth Bros & Co., fearlessly embraces life as a transgender man, candidly sharing his journey on social media.

On April 17, the entrepreneur and Shark Tank winner took to Instagram to unveil his gym essentials, offering fans a glimpse into his pre-workout routine as a trans man. Flaunting his sculpted physique, he showcased items he regularly carries to the gym, including the Limited Edition Duffle Dopp from Stealth Bros & Co., packed to the brim with his athletic gear.

As the camera swept to the right, it revealed a stick of Dove Men’s deodorant and Fleming’s Dopp Kit, a signature item from his brand, containing Q-tips and a tampon.

“Just in case,” Fleming said with a big smile. “A trans man gotta do what a trans man got to do.”

Some users in the comments section were puzzled why Fleming would still need to use Tampons as a trans man, including one user who wrote, “If you ever need that tampon, your testosterone dosage isn’t correct.”

Fleming educated the uninformed netizen.

“Or you could be just inconsistent and be preparing for the worst, or you can have underlying medical issues, or you could be on a low dose due to your own medical reasons. There are lots of reasons – be mindful everyone has a different experience than you,” he penned.

Stealth Bros & Co. appeared on Season 14 of Shark Tank.

Established in 2017, the entrepreneur’s dynamic brand, Stealth Bros & Co., offers high-quality bags and accessories to underserved medical communities, empowering them to transport their essential supplies with style and flair. Wealthy investors Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran invested in the trans advocate’s brand on Season 14 of Shark Tank, helping him to scale his business to new heights.

Play

In a video shared on Instagram April 23, Fleming showed fans how he preps his testosterone medication—commonly referred to as T for a busy day ahead—in one of Stealth Bros & Co.’s stylish Dopp Kits. According to Healthline, testosterone therapy is a key component of gender-affirming care for transgender men and gender-diverse individuals. The medication helps trans individuals to achieve physical transformations that may resonate with their gender identity.

In the caption, Fleming revealed that his testosterone medication played a crucial role in helping him to live his “most authentic life.”

The entrepreneur added, “To genuinely bask in just walking in my truth without question day-to-day is because of my testosterone, so my love for it runs deep.”

His family is his primary source of inspiration. In November 2022, the devoted father and husband wrote that his daughter, Stori Grace, played a significant role in his decision to transition from female to male.

“Even though I am a man of trans experience, one of the best joys is being a father. I transitioned primarily because I could only envision my life as a father. It was my ultimate goal in life, and even though I fahttps://www.instagram.com/reel/CkbrffIDoMW/?igsh=NDVhYTgxOGFvcXEzced a lot of challenges, I never wavered in my faith or in my prayers, and the Lord honored his word. I’m really grateful,” Fleming captioned a photo montage of heartfelt moments with his wife and daughter.

See the sweet post below.

RELATED CONTENT: Sidney Starr Reflects On Her Self-Growth As A Trans Woman: ‘I’m Loud And Proud Now’