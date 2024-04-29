MadameNoire Featured Video

Actor Isaiah Jarel revealed to his Instagram audience a recent revelation about why most women stay single. In the April 18 clip, Jarel got candid about why most women no longer need a man.

He began the candid clip by saying, “I’m starting to realize why a lot of these women out here have been single for so long. It’s all making sense.”

The Instagram video was captioned, “I realize now why most women are single. Peace is everything. They got their own money, their own car, their own house, good credit. They’re at peace. They love themselves. I mean, what more can you offer her? I mean, they got everything; they don’t need extra baggage at that point.”

He continued to give advice to the men in his audience who think a woman may be looking their way. He added, “You walking towards a woman to go talk to her, she’s walking towards you but she’s looking right through you. You’re basically in the way at that point.”

Jarel reiterated that a woman who loves herself and is at peace is hard to impress. “That’s just real talk. They love themselves, and they are at peace. So that means they don’t need nothing else more from a guy. What else can you offer them? Those are the most unimpressed women ever to impress, and it’s hard because they good!” Jarel finished. He ended the video soon after telling his audience what he learned.

Jarel is a 34-year-old Chicago-born actor who’s starred in a myriad of movies and television series. He’s most known for his roles in Truth Be Told, Long Slow Exhale, and The Resident. On his Instagram page, he often advises other men about how to enter and maintain a relationship with a woman and gives ladies an insight into what goes on in a man’s head.