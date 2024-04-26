MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest edition of Tales From TikTok focuses on the emotional wedding story of Nicole Henderson (@unstoppablenicole7), a consultant and social media influencer, who chose to exchange vows with her husband in the presence of her terminally ill mother at the hospital, ensuring her mother could witness her marriage before her inevitable passing.

Henderson, who tied the knot on March 24, 2023, with her husband, known by his social media handle @Chefquiik, turned to TikTok on the first anniversary of their hospital wedding ceremony to reminisce about the poignant yet celebratory occasion. The author of “Take It Back” revealed that she and her husband rushed to purchase rings from a nearby hair store upon learning that her mother had “less than 24 hours to live” due to complications from a routine medical procedure gone “wrong.”

Understanding the urgency, Henderson was determined to expedite their wedding so her dying mother could witness their joyous moment.

“I stood there and said to you, ‘You went to both of Rochelle’s weddings and you not going to come to mine? I told you she was your favorite daughter,’” the mother and life coach penned in a video shared to her account on March 29.

“If anyone knows you – you always wanted your girls to be married.”

In the emotional Tales From TikTok video, Henderson and her forever partner tearfully exchange vows in front of her mother, promising to take care of one another in sickness and health. Her mother, lying in her hospital bed, holds on to witness the touching moment. Henderson’s father, standing quietly in the background, is also present for her big day.

“We know you heard everything because the alarm started beeping when Daddy said, ‘Her mother and I,’ and at the end of the ceremony, your vital signs were the best they have been the whole day,” the TikTok star wrote.

Sadly, Henderson’s mother passed away on March 25, 2023, a day after the ceremony.

“You were able to rest after you knew your baby girl was married to a man she prayed for and a man who is GOD fearing, a Protector and a Provider.”

Henderson thanked her sister, Judge Yvette Ayala Henderson, for officiating the wedding via Facetime “with 30 minutes notice.”

She added, “March 2023, love you and miss you Mommy.”

In the comments section, Henderson’s followers and fans showered her with love and support.

“This is so emotional. Congratulations. I pray your family will be comforted,” wrote one user.

Another TikTok netizen penned, “This is so beautiful. I love you, Sunshine, and pray for peace and comfort to surround your heart… Losing your parent unexpectedly is hard.”

A third commented, “May god heal your heart and cover you and your husband during this difficult/bittersweet time. Love conquers all.”

A fourth user added, “I started crying when you cried…”

In the comments, Henderson disclosed that at the time of her mother’s passing, she was in the middle of applying for passports for both her parents to accompany her to St. Lucia for her destination wedding later that year. Despite her mother’s inability to attend, the TikTok influencer and her husband honored her memory by proceeding with their dream wedding as a tribute to her.

Check out the couple’s stunning wedding photos below.

This Tales From TikTok had us in tears.

RELATED CONTENT: Tales From TikTok: Students At Forest Park High School Poke Fun At Their ‘Favorite Teacher’ Mr. Dallas