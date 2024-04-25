MadameNoire Featured Video

Gucci Mane is facing backlash over his latest track, “TakeDat,” directed at Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On April 24, the “Lemonade” rapper took to Instagram to promote the controversial single, by sharing a still from the song’s brand new visual. The image looked similar to a scene from The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” music video, in which a youthful Diddy enjoys champagne in a bathtub alongside fashion icon Misa Hylton – the mother of his son Justin Combs — and a group of models.

Gucci Mane recruited his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, to portray Hylton while he appeared to mock Diddy in the image.

“Hardest song of the summer #TAKEDAT out now link in bio,” he captioned the post.

The rapper poked fun at Diddy’s mounting allegations in the song.

Inside his 4-minute-long diss track aimed at the Bad Boy Records founder, Gucci Mane dragged the rapper-turned-entrepreneur, hurling lyrical jabs about the recent allegations of sexual assault, drug and sex trafficking levied against the hip-hop mogul.

“She on the pills and the coke, no Diddy. I keep a mule from the dope, no Diddy,” the Atlanta resident rapped in one line, a clear reference to Diddy’s alleged drug mule Brendan Paul, who was mentioned in Lil Rod’s lawsuit filed in February. Lil Rod, real name Rodney Jones, alleged Paul was the 54-year-old mogul’s mule who helped to distribute and acquire his “drugs and guns,” according to People.

In another segment, the rapper known for “Big Booty” poked fun at the ongoing feud between the emcee and 50 Cent, as well as the shooting accusations made by Natania Reuben in late March. Reuben claimed she was shot in the face by Diddy during the notorious 1999 Club New York incident.

“I’m on the yacht, takin’ shots, no Diddy. Pay for top from the thot, no Diddy…Some niggas wanna box me, I’m not 50.”

Social media users slam Gucci Mane’s “TakeDat” track on Instagram.

After the music video for “TakeDat” dropped, netizens on Instagram flooded the comments section criticizing Gucci Mane. Some felt like the track was made in poor taste. Others weren’t amused by the rapper’s bars.

“Using Diddy as promo is insane mane,” wrote one user.

Another netizen penned, “Bad timing don’t ya think?”

A third chimed in, “Your sense of awareness is fucked Gucci no offense brotha.”

A fourth added, “The song is weak!”

Other users encouraged people to listen to the song in full before casting judgment including Gucci Mane’s wife, Ka’Oir who wrote, “LISTEN TO THE SONG, THEN COME BACK AND COMMENT.”

Watch Gucci Mane’s “TakeDat” below.

Thoughts?

