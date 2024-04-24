MadameNoire Featured Video

Tia Kemp, the mother of Rick Ross’ son, William Roberts III, recently hit the studio to contribute a verse to BossMan Dlow’s popular track, “Get In With Me.” It remains uncertain whether Kemp’s upcoming remix of the Florida rapper’s viral song was approved by the hip-hop star or if they are on good terms, given their past conflict over the tune.

A video shared to the LiveBitez Instagram page on April 22, captured Kemp reciting her verse to the trap anthem in a dimly lit studio with confidence and flair. Alluding to her neighborhood in the infamous Pork & Beans projects in Miami, Florida, the outspoken social media star rapped, “Black sheep red bitch from the beans/ Socialite, they should book me overseas.”

The 37-year-old could be heard spitting in another verse of the forthcoming remix, “Big momma watch me flip a brick with the child support.”

In January, Kemp garnered attention on TikTok when she posted a video of herself dancing to BossMan Dlow’s hit, “Get In With Me,” in her living room. Reportedly, this contributed to an increase in streams for the rapper’s song. In the LiveBitez comments section, fans expressed their delight in seeing Kemp contribute to the hit, with some praising her impressive rap skills.

“That ‘child support’ and ‘yum yum’ line got it!” wrote one user.

Another fan penned, “That actually sounds good. I’d buy Tia-ish if she took it seriously.”

A third user commented, “She went off! That’s officially her song.”

A fourth stan chimed in, “She sounds lit. They could never make me hate her.”

Kemp and BossMan Dlow haven’t been on the best of terms.

In February, Kemp grabbed the attention of netizens when she shared NSFW photos of the up-and-coming rapper, as reported by XXL. Before sharing the images, Kemp went live and suggested that she had overheard the rapper making derogatory remarks about her on Clubhouse, falsely implying that she had initiated sexual advances via DM, according to a video obtained by Got Da Scoop Feb. 15.

Kemp vehemently refuted the claims, asserting that BossMan Dlow was fabricating lies due to his inability to afford her for an appearance in his music video, especially after her TikTok video gained traction.

She doubled down on those claims during an interview on the Dezigner My Shoe Podcast on March 29.

Kemp revealed that BossMan Dlow reached out to her directly, inquiring if he could incorporate a snippet of her viral TikTok video into his visual for “Get In With Me.” However, she declined the offer, hoping for an opportunity to feature in the video instead. The rapper cited budget constraints as the reason for being unable to accommodate Kemp’s request. Allegedly, it was after this refusal that the rapper purportedly began spreading lies about the social media influencer.

“‘You were trying to use the video but not even pay me for using it?” Kemp told the show’s host Goldmouf Famgood about the incident. “I would have done it for nothing if you would have communicated.”

During his Clubhouse tirade, Kemp alleged BossMan Dlow threatened to rob her and her son. He also allegedly accused her of being “a molly head,” according to the Florida native.

Hear more about the drama below at the 50:16 mark. Thoughts?

Play

