Legendary supermodel Iman Abdulmajid formed a close relationship with catwalk icon and activist Bethann Hardison at the start of her modeling career. She opened up about the special place in her heart she holds for her friend.

In a candid interview featured in the 2022 docu-series Supreme Models, the Somalia-born fashion icon delved into the unbreakable connection she shares with Bethann Hardison, who began her career as a model in the 1960s, becoming one of the few successful Black models in an industry that was predominantly white at the time.

Reflecting on an unnerving experience at a fashion casting call for the renowned Black designer Stephen Burrows, Iman recounted how Bethann stepped in to support her when other models began disparaging her appearance in front of her face, assuming she couldn’t understand English.

“Everybody said, ‘Well, she’s not as beautiful as they said she was. Well, she’s not as tall as they said she is. Well, do you think she’s a princess, or do you think she’s a goat herder? Which one do you think she is?’” Iman, who had already garnered buzz for her striking appearance due to a viral New York Post piece written by Eugenia Shepherd before her arrival in the States, recounted in a clip shared to the Runway Relapse Instagram page April 22.

“I pretended, of course, I didn’t understand what they were saying,” Iman continued. “And then Steven came, gave me the dress, gave me heels. I put on the dress. And for the life of me, I could not put the heels on.”

Hardison noticed Iman trembling as she struggled to put on her heels, prompting her to step in and help.

“I went over to her and bent down to help her foot into the shoe,” the 81-year-old said.

Sadly, Hardison’s kind gesture sparked more criticism from the models in the room.

“All the girls in the room, they said….’Now she’s going to be thinking that we all have to bow to her and do this for her, and Bethann didn’t pay any attention to them,” Iman, 68, recalled of the awkward casting call experience.

Hardison suspected that Iman comprehended all the hateful remarks the models were making. At that moment, the duo formed a connection and became fast friends.

“Something told me she spoke English, and I looked up at her and said, ‘You understand everything they’re saying?’ and she looked at me and said, ‘Yes.’ And that was our bond.”

The fashion icons have remained close friends over the years. According to Iman, they have been through “everything” together.

“She’s been the maid of honor of my wedding. She is the godmother of my daughter. We’ve been through divorces, businesses, you name it. We’ve been through it together.”

Who Is Iman?

In 1969, amidst the turmoil in war-torn Somalia, Iman and her family sought refuge in Kenya. There, she pursued her education in Nairobi on a one-year scholarship, studying political science, according to Marie Claire. During her routine journey to class, the legendary photographer Peter Beard discovered her. Initially hesitant, Iman was skeptical when Beard approached her for a photo shoot.

After some deliberation, Iman ultimately agreed to collaborate with Beard, striking a deal where she would pose for photographs in exchange for the payment of her tuition fee, which was $8,000.

“We met the next day, and he took pictures of me. And he paid the tuition. I think they are some of the most compelling photographs I have taken all these years,” Iman said of Beard’s shoot during her appearance on Supreme Models.

After Beard sent Iman’s photos to the revered Wilhelmina modeling agency, the Somali beauty’s life changed.

In the mid-’70s, at the age of 20, she relocated to New York and swiftly found herself immersed in the fast-paced world of fashion. She quickly made her mark, strutting the runways for renowned brands such as Halston, Yves Saint Laurent and Calvin Klein.

“You don’t really forget someone like Iman,” Hardison recalled seeing her best friend at the height of her modeling career on Supreme Models. “Not only because of her beauty but also because of the fact that she has this one name and she’s unique in herself in many ways. She was a star.”

Who is Bethann Hardison?

Bethann Hardison’s ascent into the fashion world in the 1960s was also marked by undeniable stardom. According to her website, she made history as the first Black salesperson to grace the showroom at Ruth Manchester Ltd, a junior dress company, before transitioning into modeling for Bernie Ozer, the head of the junior dress department for Federated Stores.

In 1967, while on her sales rounds, she caught the eye of designer Willi Smith, who swiftly recognized her potential as his fitting model and muse. This introduction led her to the lens of Bruce Weber, a budding photographer at the time, who captured her essence every weekend. With her slender frame, close-cropped natural hair, dark complexion, and captivating doe eyes, Hardison defied the conventional beauty standards of her era, offering a refreshing and unique allure to the fashion scene.

Her distinctive beauty, coupled with her dynamic runway presence, earned her opportunities with renowned designers such as Anne Klein, Oscar de la Renta, Calvin Klein and Perry Ellis.

In 1973, Hardison’s career reached new heights when she was cast in the historic Battle of Versailles. Conceived as a fundraiser for the restoration of the Palace of Versailles’ Marie Antoinette Theater, the event evolved into a groundbreaking showcase pitting American designers against their French counterparts. Hardison, alongside 10 other models of color, delivered a mesmerizing and spirited performance that captivated the audience, catapulting American designers and models of color onto the global stage.

Learn more about Iman and Hardison’s story below in Episode 2 of Supreme Models.

