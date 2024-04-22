MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé had her Instagram followers and fans in a chokehold after she threw her proverbial cowboy hat into her own CÉCRED wash day challenge, eating everybody tf up.

The 42-year-old multihyphenate posted a video of her CÉCRED wash day regimen on Instagram on April 21.

“Now that CÉCRED is known for its quality and what it does for your hair– I think it’s time I show you what it does for my hair,” the “16 Carriages” singer said as her hairstylist wet down and parted her hair to apply the product.

In the video, Beyoncé showcased her naturally curly, long, thick, healthy mane. She even assisted her hairstylist as he straightened her curly tresses by blowing out the other side of her practically waist-length hair. She also noted that people were on that “bullshit,” saying that her mane was healthy and long even after dying her natural hair blonde for so many years.

“It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline… I just had to join in with something I had in the archives ðŸ¥°,” the mother of three wrote in the caption.”

“Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years. Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products. It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts. Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products,” Beyoncé continued. “Happy #cecredwashday! You are CÉCRED.”

Beyoncé’s accelerated CÉCRED wash day video revealed the singer serving a bouncy bouffant of cascading curls, which she changed to her signature look– half-up, half-down ponytail with cat-rimmed designer sunnies.

The comments section went up immediately over Beyoncé’s wash day stunt.

Kela Walker wrote, “If “ I can show you better than I can tell you” was a person ðŸ‘¸ðŸ½ðŸ.”

“I hope y’all have a CÉCRED Sunday ðŸ‘ A light morning read ðŸ¤—ðŸ‘¯‍â™€ï¸ðŸ’ðŸ¾‍â™€ï¸,” Tenicka B chimed in.

“ Beyoncé said, I can say F.U without moving my lips or hands!!”

“I knew in my soul she had inches. Without a doubt. How can you not when your hair is constantly under wigs? You know she has someone caring for it regularly. I’m glad she showed us tho. Just to humor us, lol,” someone else wrote.

“I love that she and the brand LISTENS and addresses things through her work in the classiest of ways. We always wondered, and now we know. This is so ðŸ”¥.”

In February, Beyoncé launched CÉCRED. In a statement, she explained why she created the hair care line.

“As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else. My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides.”

On April 21, CÉCRED’s Instagram account announced that the brand’s reconstructive conditioner had won Women’s Health Magazine’s “Best Mask” Award.

“We did that! Our RECONSTRUCTING TREATMENT MASK has been awarded “Best Mask” from @womenshealthmag! With vitamin E and patent-pending “bioactive keratin ferment,” this treatment (from Beyoncé’s brand) strengthens hair that’s been damaged by color and chemicals.”