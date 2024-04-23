MadameNoire Featured Video

The BeyHive is clutching their wallets after BeyonceÌ posted visuals of a massive Japanese truck that had her album name, “Cowboy Carter,” adorned on one side.

On April 22, Beyoncé took to her social media and ate up her visuals. She wore a black fringed leather ensemble and cowboy hat alongside her shiny new truck. The “Texas Hold Em” star was seen in the caption-less clip imitating a gunfighter’s stance and other poses on and around her truck. Fans were not only stunned by the visuals but also by the thought of a world tour.

The Beyhive warned the “Cowboy Carter” star that they don’t have the funds for another tour this year.

Following the release of “Act II: Cowboy Carter” to Beyoncé award-winning project Renaissance, the Beyhive are claiming they are not ready for another tour. It has been nearly eight months since the explosive Renaissance starring the headliner’s daughter, Blue Ivy.

“You just look like you are about to ask for some money. I ain’t got it!” one fan wrote in the comments section of the visuals.

“Bey, we’re not ready for the tour! Please wait until 2025! The economy is broken!” another fan demanded.

“BEYONCÉ! Please! What are you up to? I AM BROKE!!!” a third supporter chimed in.

“All this activity is giving me anxiety, cuz girl, what are you about to do?? I ain’t got the funds for it,” a supporter questioned.

In another post, BeyonceÌ shared a carousel of her in the same black getup with a focus on the truck’s features. The flashy black vehicle was adorned with red Japanese writing at the front, and a big banner of Bey’s “Cowboy Carter” album cover decked on one side.

Other fans urged the hitmaker to hold her brakes because they’re still recovering from her last tour.

From May to September 2023, Beyoncé fans across the world witnessed an explosive Renaissance concert show featuring Blue Ivy.

“Girl, please do a tour next year. I’m still recovering from the Renaissance world tour,” one fan pleaded.

Some fans wondered if Beywent as far as to obtain a CDL Truck License.

“Not you got your CDLs!?” one fan asked.

“She got her CDL. Congrats, Bey!” another supporter praised.

Although Bey has not officially announced a world tour, her celebration for making history continues.

MadameNoire reported on Beyoncé’s history-making moment when she became the first Black woman to top the Billboard’s Country Albums chart with her March release of “Act II: Cowboy Carter.” The news broke after the highly-anticipated album ranked number one in the United States with more than 300 million on-demand streams and around 168,000 in traditional album sales.

“I have a few surprises on the album and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post on March 19. “I hope that you can hear my heart and soul and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”

Beginning April 26, a new documentary called Call Me Country: Beyonce & Nashville’s Renaissance will stream on Max in the U.S. It will explore how Beyoncé and her album “Cowboy Carter” made an impact on the country music genre amid a revolutionary movement of Black country artists.

For the anxious BeyHive, the surprises keep on coming with these latest Instagram visuals, new truck showcase and documentary.

Do Y’all think Bey’s planning a tour or not?





