Ye has attracted unwanted media attention after allegedly being named as the primary suspect in a battery police report. TMZ reports released on April 17 revealed the authorities are investigating the claims lodged against him.

Sources conveyed to the outlet that police are looking into Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he reportedly punched a man in the face on Tuesday, April 16. The man whom he assaulted allegedly laid hands on Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori.

Although the report claimed that the man “grabbed” Censori, Ye’s rep said that Bianca was actually “physically assaulted” and that “‘grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened.” The representative added, “The assailant didn’t merely collide with her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, grabbed her waist, spun her around, and then blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

After the incident, Ye and Censori left the scene. The man that West punched didn’t require medical treatment for his injuries, but nonetheless, police are gathering witnesses and evidence before proceeding further.

Although the rapper’s representatives claimed that West only swung on the man to defend his wife, Censori’s loved ones haven’t been the most supportive of her relationship. As previously reported, Ye’s wife Bianca Censori found herself in an “intervention” from her Australian friends and family over her marriage to the “Donda” rapper last year. Censori’s concerned family sat her down and warned her about Ye’s “controlling ways” and told Censori to “wake the f*** up” and recognize the state of their relationship.

The alleged assault isn’t the first time Ye has been involved in a battery investigation. He was under investigation for a 2023 incident where he threw someone’s phone into an intersection and another in 2022 when the rapper allegedly hit him and threatened him while in Los Angeles.