Rapper Money Man recently flexed big bucks in a Louis Vuitton store for his fans in Chicago.

On April 17, the New York rapper, whose real name is Tysen Jay Bolding, posted an exclusive video of himself on a shopping spree in a Louis Vuitton store ahead of his performance. He walked nearly 600,000 of his X (formerly Twitter) followers through the possibilities of securing a free LV bag. In the video, he showed off different colors and sizes and invited lady fans for a chance to take home a gift if they attended his show at the Chicago Vic Theatre.

Donned in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, Money Man canvassed a wide selection of his gifts and sipped champagne. He pointed out two duffel bags, one blue and the other white. Among other choices, the gift roster included smaller petite handbags for a lucky lady or two. The shopping spree ended when two men in black personally handed the rapper four massive LV bags before leaving the Chicago location.

X users love the sentiment and want a gift, too.

Money Man posted the same video on Instagram, and his fans acknowledged why he was called Money Man.

“Name ain’t Moneyman for no reason tf y’all thought,” one Instagram comment said.

“Money man Perry,” another wrote.

“Man got GTA MONEY,” one fan cackled.

Other internet users are questioning the genuineness behind Money Man’s actions.

“How much did he pay for this ad?” one Instagram quipped with a laughing emoji.

“These niggas gotta be slow like buy some land,” another chimed in.

“Who are these fans, tho? Or this just for the gram,” a third Instagram user questioned.

Furthermore, this isn’t the first time Money Man has shown off his generosity at a Louis Vuitton store for a fan. On April 4, the “Turnt” rapper apparently took an NYC fan to the LV store and dropped off a bag for her to take home.

Having emerged in 2016, Money Man is a former Cash Money MC. He recently released a new album, The Purple Heart and is currently on tour. In 2021, he became the first music artist to accept an advance in Bitcoin.

