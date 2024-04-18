MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams’ financial guardian has filed a motion against her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, for an alleged overpayment from their divorce settlement. Sabrina Morrissey cited $112,500 to be paid back to Williams.

According to court documents, Morrissey is requesting for Hunter to pay back the over $100,000 overpayment and be issued a gag order so that he can no longer talk about the ongoing case between him and Williams. The guardian referenced the marital divorce agreement that Hunter and Williams reached back in 2020 when they officially split. She reported that the severance payments allocated from Williams to Hunter were incorrect.

Morrissey explained, “The payments to Mr. Hunter were to terminate if [Wendy’s] yearly earned income is less than 2 times her then yearly income (as of February 1, 2020). Yearly income is defined in the Agreement as [Wendy’s] W-2 income and any income paid as a result of her working on a show.”

Due to her health issues, Williams wasn’t in the final season of her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. In October 2021, she was paid a reduced salary, but 52-year-old Hunter still received full alimony, which didn’t reflect the lowered amount.

“She continued to pay Mr. Hunter. He says in his motion papers… that he was paid through January of 2022. As a result, [Kevin] has been unjustly enriched by the receipt of $112,500 ($37,500 x 3 months) belonging to [Wendy].”

Morrissey concluded the filing by requesting the overpayment be returned with interest and an order to be placed on Hunter to stop him from talking about the case.

As previously reported, Hunter recently asked for the courts to open the case against them and for Williams to continue paying him the marital settlement agreement amounts. He claimed that he hasn’t been paid since Williams took Morrissey on as her guardian in 2022.

Hunter’s filing stated, “I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses, and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly. [He requested Williams] immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and owing at the time of this Court’s Order.”

Morrissey additionally asked for the courts to dismiss this filing from Hunter and for them to take the case as a whole to arbitration.