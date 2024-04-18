MadameNoire Featured Video

Puma Curry has the internet smitten with her renditions of Keyshia Cole’s “Love” and Billie Eilish’s “Listen Before I Go.”

Curry, the 19-year-old daughter of Erykah Badu and rapper D.O.C., took to Instagram to show off her singing prowess with two heartwarming cover songs.

A circulating clip of the Instagram Live where she harmonized and belted out the lyrics of “Love” caught the attention of many fans. One social media user suggested that the pretty, curly-haired crooner might’ve sung the platinum-certified R&B ballad better than Keyshia.

“Why Keyshia couldn’t sing it like that?!” a fan quipped.

Another fan compared Puma to her mama, popularly known as the “Queen of Neo-Soul.”

“She has her mama talent,” another fan chimed in.

“Oh, she definitely has it!! No question,” a third comment suggested.

On April 15, Puma posted another cover of Eilish’s “Listen Before I Go,” but she was engulfed in darkness this time. Her sultry voice invited over 3,000 likes and loving comments, even from her mama Erykah.

“Amazing,” Erykah cheered on her daughter. “Yes, ma’am.”

Other comments urged for her beautiful voice to be heard.

“Yes, beautiful.. your voice needs to be heard…mammas,” one fan wrote.

“Ok, young lady, she got it honest, her mom and father got mad talent,” another fan commented.

Puma is no stranger to showing the world she can sing.

While fans believe Puma is ready to join her mom’s ranks, the moment to shine onstage had already occurred back in 2020. She and Erykah performed together at Good Morning Texas and thrilled viewers with “All The Joy” by Moonchild.

Play

Over the years, Puma has been no stranger to creating and showing off cover songs. She blew minds with a rendition of Alicia Keys’ 2003 hit, “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Soon thereafter, Alicia highlighted Puma on TikTok with a priceless reaction to Puma’s vocals. The “Girl on Fire” songstress was also smitten with the 19-year-old burgeoning songstress.