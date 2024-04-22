MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B recently shared that her Kentucky Fried Chicken experience in Colombia is incomparable to the “plastic” chicken in the States. She laimed America is intentionally keeping its people sick.

Last month, the “Like What” rapper sat down with Big Boys Neighborhood for a one-hour-plus interview. She opened up about her fast-food experience in South America, where she thoroughly enjoyed McDonald’s and the chicken at KFC.

“It was so fresh,” Cardi B said excitedly about the chicken in Colombia. “It felt like they cut the chicken in the back.”

She continued, “It was so good that when I came back to America, like I craved it.”

However, the 31-year-old rapper said the chicken meal at KFC was “terrible” in America, adding that she had a massive run-in with the toilet.

“It tastes like plastic, and then it made me take a big shit. I forgot why I haven’t ate KFC in a long time…it makes me shit. But it didn’t make shit in fucking Colombia.”

Cardi B’s realization led to her final argument: “This country is keeping us sick.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5mEoi7P08U/

Some fans on Instagram agreed with the music star and claimed that American fast food has chemicals in it.

“She is 100% correct. They hide chemicals in our food to keep us sick & noncombative,” one fan chimed in.

“She’s not wrong! Most of the FDA-approved things the US has not allowed to enter the EU or Australia,” another fan defended.

“People shit on Cardi like she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. But trust me, she does!” a third fan argued.

Other Instagram users blamed Cardi B for her hand in capitalism.

“It is plastic! You have allowed capitalism to nickel and dime your food for maximum profit. Congrats, you played yourself,” one user wrote.

“But yet she advocates for the ones who have the most invested in Big Pharma, who profits off the sick,” another responded in the comments section.

Whether Cardi B likes fast food in the States or not, McDonald’s calls her a lifelong fan. She and her separated husband, Offset, were featured for the first-ever celebrity duo meal for the 2023 Valentine’s season. The “Cardi B & Offset Meal” was intended to turn up the dating experience when you share the love.

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” said Cardi B. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”

What are your opinions? Do you believe America is keeping people sick intentionally?