Cardi B and food critic Keith Lee joined forces to review Easy Street Burgers, a popular burger spot in Los Angeles. Cardi didn’t shy away from sharing her unfiltered thoughts on the buzzing LA eatery.

A video posted to TikTok on March 18 captured the “Enough” rapper and Lee linking up to try Easy Street Burgers’ spicy jalapeno burger and its crunchy bacon burger, topped with grilled onions. Before Cardi sunk her teeth into the delicious food, Lee cited that Easy Street Burgers was one of his “favorite” burger spots in LA.

The Grammy Award winner — who has criticized LA’s food scene in the past — looked skeptical after Lee gave the burger joint a rave review.

“I’m like a big burger expert, so if I don’t like it, I’m going to tell you in your face.”

During a recent trip to Colombia, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker claimed she ate “the best burger she ever tasted” while visiting the South American country.

“So, let’s see if it competes,” she said before assessing the jalapeno burger’s presentation.

Cardi said she was impressed by the juicy meal’s sauciness and perfectly smashed buns. She compared it to Shake Shack, a popular burger fast food chain in the U.S.

“It looks like a fancier Shake Shack,” she said.

Then, the mother of two took a big bite out of the delicious-looking burger, and surprisingly, Cardi was digging the meaty meal’s flavor profile. She compared the burger to New York’s popular chopped cheese sandwich, a loaded sandwich consisting of ground beef, melted cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato and condiments topped on a crunchy hero roll.

Lee rated Easy Street Burgers’ jalapeno smash burger a “nine,” and Cardi agreed with the rating.

“I do give it a nine,” the Invasion of Privacy artist said, noting how it tasted “healthier “than Shake Shack.

“They made it with love.”

Cardi went on to try the bacon-grilled onion burger, but she wasn’t a big fan of the juicy-looking treat. Lee gave the burger a 10, but the rapper stamped the loaded meal with a lower rating.

“I give this one a seven. You got to be a bacon lover. The bacon is like too much, but this one is perfect,” the rapper told Lee while taking another bite out of the jalapeno burger.

“A jalapeno on a burger is like a treat….This burger is cooked to perfection.”

Cardi sang a different tune about LA’s food scene earlier this month.

On March 10, the “Like What” hitmaker hopped on Instagram Live to express her frustration with the lack of late-night food spots in the central California city.

“I fucking hate LA. It’s Sunday. It’s 1:30 in the morning. There is no fucking food. So, I’m forced to make this,” the Bronx native said while holding a cup of Chef Boyardee.

“I ain’t got no fucking food. I need somebody that cooks out here. I’m going to have to fly my momma out. Help me, somebody!”

The rapper also took aim at LA eateries for neglecting to include cutlery with take-out orders. While she commended their eco-friendly initiatives, she found it inconvenient and burdensome, particularly for temporary visitors.

“My nigga, I don’t live here. I don’t walk around with a f—king spoon or a f—king fork…. That shit gets me so f—king tight. Like, I hate California, bro.”

Watch the hilarious video below.

