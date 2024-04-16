MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper DDG and singer Halle Bailey’s infant son Halo had a message for his daddy that had the internet and his mama swooning.

On April 16, Omar on the X app posted an adorable video of DDG holding his son and explaining how Halo should act when he’s around the “director and producers” to ensure that the tyke would secure an acting bag as well. The 26-year-old first-time father’s endearing talk with his son was checkered with snuggles and cuddles. He and Halle appeared to be inside of a vehicle heading to a meeting for a potential movie role.

“When you get there and everybody wants to say hi to you, you gotta make sure you be nice to the director and the producers, so you can get some minutes, too, ok?”

Halo responded just as big, “Ok.”

DDG and Halle proudly gloated and confirmed with one another that Halo–indeed– said, “Ok.”

Following the cute interaction, DDG and Halle discussed ways their son could get a bag with his doting mother.

Fans of the couple didn’t waste time reacting to the adorable video, with many commenting that the infant had been here before.

“We already knew DDG and Halle’s son could talk cuz he was rapping,” one person tweeted.

One person opined that Halo was a living example of why speaking to your children in normal voices is important.

DDG often posts videos of himself and Halo on Instagram. The doting father has even taken his son into the studio.

“Man ain’t nobody in the industry f*ckin wit my son ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥,” he captioned the post.

“Showing my son the world before the world sees him ðŸŒŽ.”

We can’t wait to hear what else Baby Halo has to say!