Halle Bailey lit up her Instagram with a stunning bikini photo on Apr. 9. Fans were mesmerized by her post-pregnancy snap back.

The singer-actress and new mom donned a tan two-piece stunner in her latest Instagram post. She showed off a mirror reflection of her post-pregnancy curves and curly locs. Fans ate up all angles of her new mommy’s body.

One comment praised the bikini photo, “Body so tea can’t even tell you had a baby.”

“Snapback eating!” another chimed in.

Other comments were enchanted and warned the Little Mermaid star that she better be careful before another baby comes.

“Better be careful. Don’t get pregnant again,” one commenter encouraged.

Star-studded celebrities like Keke Palmer, Gabrielle Union and Joseline Hernandez also joined the love train and celebrated Halle’s sexy bikini body.

“How did she get her stomach back so fast?” one comment questioned.

In response, one loyal fan suggested that Halle maintained her veganism diet.

“Give her flowers,” the commenter wrote. The positive note continued to defend that Halle was “working out before she got pregnant, breastfeeding and still active,” adding that “it’s possible to snap back in a healthy way.”

X users were also enthralled to acknowledge Halle’s snapback.

On Mar. 28, the “Angel” songstress posted an updated photo of her baby boy Halo on her 24th birthday. She was posed in dried paint with Halo in her hands, but she blurred out his face. Halle actively maintains her baby’s privacy.

After months of rumors surrounding her suspected pregnancy, Halle’s sister Chlöe said that the pregnancy was the “best kept secret ever.” The Color Purple actress eventually announced in an Instagram post that she and her boyfriend, DDG, had welcomed their son into the world.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” Halle wrote in the Jan. 6 post. “Welcome to the world, my halo…the world is desperate to know you.”

On Mar. 8, DDG shared faceless images of his son imitating a recording session on Instagram.

“Man ain’t nobody in the industry f*ckin wit my son,” the YouTuber wrote.

