Karlie Redd fell flat on the ground after Kai Tyler proposed to her with a choice between three engagement rings. The internet is convinced that the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta veteran secures her storylines with engagement rings and pure dramatics.

During a recent episode, the 51-year-old entertainer and entrepreneur seemingly passed out in front of a gathering when she was surprised with three big diamond rings. Kai, a music executive and CEO, intended for his girl to choose her ring, but Karlie was supposedly out cold.

“When I see a ring, I fall out,” Karlie said when producers asked her what happened. “I may fall for a ring, but never turn it down.”

Karlie stumbled over why she landed on the floor but explained to producers that the fall wasn’t about the ring.

“It wasn’t about the ring. It was about me praying,” she said.

Karlie was left on the ground for a moment before Jessica White, a model and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta castmate, begged her to get up. Kai picked his new fiancé up off the ground while Karlie claimed she couldn’t breathe.

“Karlie, this is too much. The acting. That is a clear sign of the answer: no,” Jessica suggested during her confessional.

But Kai insisted that he be the one to comfort his lady. According to Karlie, she had been wanting her man to change.

“So if he’s ready for the next step, I’m ready for the next step,” Karlie said.

She took two of the proposals and decided on a 12-karat pear-shaped beauty from the showcase.

In the comments, Instagram users reminisced about an earlier episode in which Karlie passed out for a fake ring.

In 2016, when Karlie confronted R&B singer Lyfe Jennings about being married, he unexpectedly pulled out a promise ring during an episode of the Atlanta-based reality show. She passed out and fell right off a bench.

“Wait! Didn’t she pass out when Lyfe Jennings proposed to her? Like, fell right off the bench????” one user questioned.

In response, someone confirmed that “[Lyfe] didn’t propose to her, he showed her a fake ring and told her it could be hers, but she don’t know how to act so he’s leaving her and he put the ring on the park bench, then she got up and ran behind him.”

“She got more rings than The Olympics … Get Engaged more than a like button,” another said jokingly.

“How many times is Karlie going to fall out over fake diamond rings?” someone else asked.

“Karlie is the MVP of love and hip hop. She got the most rings and most dramatic moments,” one fan suggested.

Other users claimed that Kai was no good for not catching his girl when she fell.

“He backed up and stood there first no kind of reaction to help catch a sister….” a concerned fan wrote.

More users blamed Karlie for embarrassing herself.

“She really should have emotional intelligence by this grown ass woman age, I mean come on girl,” one user wrote.

Is this Karlie Redd’s routine, or what?