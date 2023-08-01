MadameNoire Featured Video

Veteran femcee Monie Love is newly engaged.

The 53-year-old Londoner, born Simone Gooden, was surprised by her 40-year-old beau, Rezell Simmons, during the Rock The Bells concert in Macon, Georgia, on July 29.

As Monie Love performed on stage, her now fiancé pulled up on the “Ladies First” rapper decked out in a red smoking jacket, black dress pants and shining patent leather shoes. Rezell looked dapper as he hit a two-point salute before proposing to his lover.

“Oh My God,” she screamed as he walked toward her.

“I want to thank you for being the woman that loves me for the man that I am,” Rezell stated in the mic. “Your love is unmatched, unparalleled and pure. You deserve not only that in return, but a man to love you passionately and unconditionally and through the context of which God has provided.”

“So on this day– I have a question for you– Simone, will you marry me,” he asked as he got down on bended knee.

The Rock The Bells audience screamed with joy as the touching moment unfolded. Monie Love’s face was a combination of shock and awe as she happily accepted Rezell’s proposal for marriage.

A hype man in the background told the audience to “make some noise” for the newly-engaged couple.

“She said yes! @darealmonielove’s show was interrupted by her now fiancé, Rezell, who surprised her by popping the question. Congratulations to you both from the whole Rock The Bells family ❤️❤️❤️,” the caption read on the official Instagram page.

Da Brat congratulated the British rapper on her engagement, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS MONIE!!! OMG, ILOVE LOVE!! Especially for the real ones, I LOVE LOVE!! SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU! ❤️❤️ @darealmonielove.“

YoYo wrote, “😂 Look at her face! I’m just smiling 🔥🔥 I love it 🥰 congratulations to my HipHop sis @darealmonielove.“

J.J. Fad also chimed in, “Awwww congrats, sis! That’s so beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️”

Monie Love shared an image of her beloved on bended knee on her Instagram page. She also revealed that she was hot and bothered during the Georgia Rock The Bells performance, and the proposal changed her mood.

“So let me start by saying I was in a TESTY mood yesterday. The ALUMNI ( @chubblive @danadanemedia @kwamevision @niceandsmoothofficial & I) had a special show for The promoters Friends & Family Community in Macon, GA. It was like 105 degrees, and I’m very meticulous on arrangements on show days.”

She continued, “I had more than my healthy about of questions and how @fittechnupe3.0 navigated through them, plus the heat, plus coordinating with my manager and team ALUMNI, pulled off a change of clothes, plus getting his FOI Brothers in place, I JUST DNT KNOW!!! What I do know is YOU DID THAT, Babe and I’m forever better because of it. #Yes💍 ( All ALUMNI members watch ya food next show, you sneaky lot ) 😏 😉 I’ll see you @dal_mgnt at #RockTheBellsFestival next wknd, Dave.”

In the past, Monie Love opened up about being in an abusive marriage. The mother of four, who has been married twice, also candidly revealed on TV One’s Unsung that she wasn’t always open to discussing the details of the abuse she endured.

“I definitely would say they caught me at a good time. Had it have been a few years earlier, I wouldn’t have been able to talk about the abusive marriage I was in. They caught me at a very good time because I’m in a place where I’m in a good place with it. You can’t put a time stamp on somebody’s healing. It just so happened that I have healed through all of that.”

Her fiancé, Rezell, heads the podcast Gentlemen Of Atlanta and is a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. member.

Congratulations to the happy couple!