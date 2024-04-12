MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna fans can anticipate fresh tunes from the songstress in 2025, albeit not packaged in the traditional album format.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Bajan beauty is set to contribute original music to The Smurfs Movie, which Paramount Pictures and Paramount Animation will produce. Rihanna, 35, will also voice the iconic Smurfette in the forthcoming animated film.

At CinemaCon on April 11, Paramount head Brian Robbins confirmed the “Umbrella” singer’s role in the flick, hailing the Barbados native as “the most legendary Smurfette ever.” He also unveiled the star-studded cast set to appear alongside the Fenty Beauty CEO.

Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden and Octavia Spencer are some of the prominent Hollywood actors set to star in The Smurfs Movie. Robbins humorously quipped that it’s essentially a reunion of “the Screen Actors Guild.”

The Chris Miller-directed animated movie will hit theaters Feb. 14, 2025.

Rihanna fans react on X (formerly Twitter) to the news of her upcoming role as Smurfette and her involvement in the film’s musical score.

Rihanna’s loyal fanbase, the Navy, has eagerly awaited a new album from the Grammy Award-winning singer since 2016’s Anti. Naturally, some of her devoted followers were disappointed upon learning about her decision to focus on original music for The Smurfs Movie.

“Rihanna will do literally anything but drop an album,” wrote an X user named Plusulter. Another netizen commented, “WE ARE NOT NEVER GETTING A SINGLE ALBUM, A REMIX, OR NOTHING!”

Some social media users expressed disappointment seeing the mother of two associated with the upcoming animated film. One fan even mentioned they would have preferred to see her in a voice-acting role for The Muppets instead.

On the other hand, many fans were simply glad to receive any music from the singer amid her prolonged album hiatus.

“You know what? We’re finally getting some Rihanna music after so long, so I don’t mind this,” wrote one X supporter.

Another stan commented, “At least we’re getting music!! We gon’ be out the ghetto.”

Rihanna gave an update on her album progress in Interview magazine.

In a recent conversation with stylist Mel Ottenberg for Interview magazine, Rihanna provided an update on the progress of her ninth album. The “Disturbia” hitmaker revealed that while she has “a lot of visual ideas” for her highly anticipated project, she’s encountering challenges in conceptualizing the musical direction for her next masterpiece.

“It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals.”

Rihanna added, “I don’t have the songs for them yet, but maybe that’s the key this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

We’ll be waiting patiently, Rih!

What do you think about Rihanna’s upcoming role as Smurfette and her musical involvement in The Smurfs Movie? Tell us in the comments.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna Was All Smiles When LeBron James Patted Her Bare Baby Bump