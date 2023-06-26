MadameNoire Featured Video

LeBron James showed Rihanna some love at the Louis Vuitton SS24 Menswear show when he swiftly and gently rubbed on the Fenty mogul’s bare baby bump.

The cute celebrity encounter seemingly happened when Rihanna and LeBron met in passing. After the two entertainers shared a brief hug, LeBron placed his hand on Rihanna’s exposed pregnant stomach and gave her baby bump an affectionate rub. The “Lift Me Up” singer smiled and placed her hand over the athlete’s. While it’s unclear what the Lakers player said, Rihanna repeatedly responded “thank you” toward the end of their exchange.

The celebrities’ longstanding relationship has included lots of admiration and appreciation for LeBron’s high-level athleticism from superfan Rihanna.

In 2012, the musician showed the “23” jersey-bearing sportsman love on social media when he achieved his first NBA championship ring as a player for the Miami Heat.

All-time fan Rihanna named dropped the NBA player in her 2015 banger “Bitch Better Have My Money.” In the song’s first verse, the Barbadian baddie said, “Ballin’ bigger than LeBron/ Bitch, give me your money/ Who y’all think y’all frontin’ on?”

In the 2017 song “Lemon” with N.E.R.D., she rapped, “You can catch me, Rih, in the new La Ferrar’/And the truck behind me got arms/ Yeah, longer than LeBron.”

The now-pregnant Anti artist also infamously had LeBron’s iconic jersey number, “23,” written with sunscreen on her stomach back in 2016. She boldly posted the photo of herself in a red bikini and tagged the athlete on Instagram.

There’s no shame in Rihanna’s fangirl energy toward LeBron, and he clearly was happy to see the mogul basking in her pregnancy glow.

The singer is happily expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple publicly confirmed their rekindled romantic relationship in November 2020. Their first child, RZA, was born in May 2022.

Peep some throwback photos of Rihanna’s courtside fashion looks below.

