MadameNoire Featured Video

Online users are not here for DDG’s distasteful and disrespectful new song about his girlfriend, Halle Bailey.

The rapper shamed the singer-actress on his track “Famous” — which dropped July 14 — for her role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. He rhymed about being in his feelings over Halle’s presence in photographs with her co-star, Jonah Hauer-King. The new song also mentioned that the rapper’s considered ruining the Grammy-nominated starlet’s career.

DDG’s more appalling chorus complained about his love for Halle. It also attempted to paint Halle and her fame in a negative light.

“Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a fuck if that shit for promo / I don’t wanna see this shit no more.” “Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? / You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no.” “Fall in love, I hate that shit / Knockin’ me off my grind, I can’t fuck with relationships / I ain’t even got enough time in a day for me to chase a bitch / I don’t even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic shit / Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous bitch.”

Talk about insecure…

Writer and social media personality Whitney Alese was one of many who took to social media to express thoughts on the latest “insecure” man to troll their partner’s success.

Whitney connected DDG’s insecurities with those of Darius Jackson, the father of Keke Palmer’s 5-month-old son. Earlier this month, Darius tried to publicly mom shame the Nope star for the outfit she wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

The writer, who goes by The Reclaimed or The Woke Mama on social media, argued that true love reflects a partnership with another person — not a competition.

In the caption of her July 15 Instagram post, Whitney said, “We need to have an honest conversation about romantic partners, success, and insecurity.”

“I’m nervous for these women, and anyone partnering with people who take their own insecurities to a destructive level, all because while their partner shines, all they can do is shade.”

Many Twitter users felt similar to Whitney about the men’s decisions to air their romantic grievances publicly.

Several threw Jonah Hill into the mix after the actor’s ex-girlfriend alleged in mid-July that he was emotionally and mentally abusive toward her while they dated.

In text messages Jonah sent to his then-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, the actor told her it’d be a violation of his “boundaries” for her, a professional surfer, to post photos of herself in bathing suits or do her job alongside males in her sport.

It’s unclear what possessed DDG to essentially drop a diss track about his own — very successful — girlfriend. What is clear is that he’d like to capitalize off of her name and success while also trying to sabotage it.

Peep Twitter’s conversation about the insecure antics below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Keke Palmer Capitalizes On Usher And Darius Jackson Debacle With New Merchandise”