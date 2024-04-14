MadameNoire Featured Video

In a live video, rapper Gloss Up denies feeling pressed over Keyshia Cole allegedly dating Hunxho and calls out the “fake” music industry. TikTok reacts to the live.

On April 10, a live video of a seemingly unbothered Gloss Up was shared across multiple social media platforms. The 26-year-old reacted to a question about Keyshia and Hunxho rumors and revealed that she did not give a “flying fuck about what anybody else is doing.” Instead, the mother of two had more on her mind about working in the music industry.

After admitting her indifference, the Memphis born artist shared that she was in an ongoing “full relationship,” adding that her fans are clueless to her dating status. She urged for people to let her be.

“I see my man every night,” Gloss Up said. “Leave me alone about that shit.”

TikTok users don’t buy her unbothered attitude.

“Gloss this sound cap a lil bit,” a TikTok comment read.

“This how I be when I lie with a straight face,” another comment shared.

During the live, Gloss Up steered the conversation towards her qualms about the music industry.

“I just can’t deal with the fake ass industry shit,” she began. “I don’t think I fit here. I’m gonna keep doing my job, but I don’t think I fit in this shit. I go to my shows. I do what I do. But when I get clothes off, I’m back in mommy mode. I hate when shit it is starting to feel like a job. It’s supposed to be fun.”

Dating rumors sparked between Gloss Up and Hunxho after they appeared in a live video together.

Late last year, Gloss Up went on live with the Atlanta rapper and the comments supposedly turned it up a notch with curious inquiries about the pair.

“They trying to get the tea,” Gloss Up said during the live while getting ready for an event.

The heated live session came after the release of “Your Friends” back in August 2023. Hunxho dropped the accompanying video, which included a steamy feature with Gloss Up. The now-deleted video, posted to the 24-year-old’s Instagram on Sept. 29, garnered thousands of likes. Fans loved the duo together.

“Be cool,” she said. “It was just a video. He is not my nigga. I got a whole baby daddy. Three of them!”

As for the 42-year-old “Love” songstress, Keyshia was recently captured at an Atlanta night club with Hunxho. Dating rumors have sparked chatter across the net.

Do you think Gloss Up is really pressed?