MadameNoire Featured Video

Two-time World Champions Sha’Carri Richardson and Twanisha Terry carried injured Jamaican sprinter Shashalee Forbes off the track April 6 at the Miramar Invitational Meeting.

Forbes was in the second heat final of the women’s 100m dash and sprinted when the race began but abruptly stopped due to her injury. After the race, the 27-year-old crouched over the track in pain before a man helped the Jamaican speedster up. According to Sportsmax TV, Richardson and her training partner, Terry, approached Forbes from both sides and supported her as she walked off the track.

Play

Forbes took to her Instagram on April 7, expressing her gratitude for Terry and Richardson’s help.

“Today didn’t go as I expected,” Forbes wrote in the caption. “Picked up an injury during my 100m final. Thanks to @canonlybeme__ and @itsshacarri, who ran to my rescue.”

Forbes affirmed she was recovering and would return stronger.

“For those who are reaching out, I’ll be okay, in the name of Jesus. I just got to do some recovery, and I’ll definitely be back stronger,” she continued in the caption. “Remember, pain is temporary, and scars do tell stories.”

Terry took to the comments, wishing Forbes a “speedy recovery.”

Forbes’ injury not only raised concerns for her health but also for the athlete world. Spectators were appalled at how none of the athletes attempted to help her when she got injured.

“Why is no one helping Shashalee?!?! Absolutely disgraceful,” one person tweeted.

Another person responded, “I was asking the same question. Where was the stretcher or wheelchair?”

An X user pointed out that if Richardson and Terry weren’t there to help, Forbes might have been left to fend for herself.

“That’s crazy. Because, if TT and Sha’carri weren’t there, were they going to just let Shashalee [walk] by herself with no help at all? And just realized that the 1st person only helped her because another was going to take place right after. Afterward, that person [left] her by herself.”

Forbes focused on the 2024 Paris Olympics before her injury, even sharing her dietary changes to improve her shape for the event. Some of those changes included not eating fast food and sticking to increased protein and iron.

“I would say at this point, in the season, yes, I am in better shape compared to last year,” she told Daily Observer Jamaica. “Once I am healthy, then anything is possible,” she added, speaking about her injury-free career at the time. “My training is going great so far because I don’t have any injuries at the moment—and, hopefully, I can carry on injury-free for the remainder of the season.”