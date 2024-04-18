MadameNoire Featured Video

A Mexican news station caught wind of a pair of swinging testicles during a live broadcast of the total solar eclipse.

On April 8, news anchors with Mexico’s RCG Media were in the middle of the station’s solar eclipse coverage when the live streaming cut to an unplanned segment of hanging testes.

A clip of the broadcast was supposed to show off live footage of the event through the lens of different U.S. cities. Instead, one image of the sun was briefly dimmed by a pair of dangling cojones across the screen. The anchors gasped in disbelief as the video was subsequently cut off.

“This last video is from a fan,” the male anchor said swiftly in Spanish. “‘Thank you, we insist to the reporting people.”

RCG Media reportedly urged viewers to submit personal videos of the grand event.

According to the Daily Mail, an X (formerly Twitter) user named Rhelvolver confessed to the audacious prank. In the post, he boldly claimed his cojones, calling out the Mexican news station for wanting his props and not adequately reviewing the footage.

“Good afternoon, @rcg_media. I appreciate that you took my video about the eclipse, but I would have loved to have it credited. Greetings.”

The X user continued in another post: “Greetings to all my people from Saltillo who had to watch my eggs on television because those at @rcg_media forgot to review the video of the eclipse carefully,” he wrote. “I love you.”

An investigative whirlwind on social media reportedly suggested that the male genitals also belonged to longtime Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

Lee supposedly posted and deleted a similar image of his testicles in the form of a solar eclipse. It was speculated that the picture was leaked into the Mexican news station’s production room.

X users are eating up the entertainment with jokes and puns.

Some X users called for someone’s removal.

While people in Mexico donned their NASA-approved solar eclipse glasses to celebrate the spectacular and rare occasion, some TV viewers will never forget the live, unexpected flashing of hanging testicles.

The solar eclipse reportedly lasted four minutes and 28 seconds in Torreón, Mexico, while the surrounding areas experienced between three and a half to four minutes of totality.