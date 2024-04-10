MadameNoire Featured Video

GloRilla delved into her dating life during a candid interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast on April 4. When asked if she was worried about being “trapped” with a child amid her rising career, the 24-year-old rapper offered a surprising response to the former NFL star’s question.

At first, the femcee, real name Gloria Woods, tried to play coy when Sharpe questioned whether she was concerned about being “trapped” with a child at the height of her career.

“How can girls get trapped?” the Memphis native replied.

Sharpe, 55, responded, “You know how.”

After a brief pause, GloRilla insinuated that she had evaded numerous attempts at being trapped by a man by paying a visit to the abortion clinic.

“I got a membership at that place. I don’t play like that,” the “F.N.F” rapper laughed.

Taken aback by GloRilla’s response, Sharpe, let out a huge chuckle and responded, “I got to shake this one off.”

Across social media, netizens shared mixed reactions about GloRilla’s seemingly honest response to Sharpe’s question. Some users pondered whether the rapper was joking about her thoughts on abortion.

“If y’all think she’s serious idk. I have never had no abortion but I took it as she was being facetious,” wrote one user in the comments section of Welcome To The Culture’s repost of the Club Shay Shay clip.

Other users slammed GloRilla, calling her irresponsible and “diabolical.”

“A membership is diabolical work.” “So she’s using abortion as a form of birth control? Lost & turned out!” “She said it with her chest. This generation is so damn lost it’s not even funny anymore.”

Other users commended GloRilla for her openness about her decision not to have children, especially as her career in hip-hop continues to flourish.

“Don’t see the problem. Men would give that answer and be serious AF if they had that as an option. That’s why they are so worried about women’s bodies now. Control issues,” wrote one user.

A second user commented, “I have nothing negative to say people always try to baby shame women ….I doubt children are high on the totem pole right now with her career.”

A third replied, “Same men in here mad she said it would be the same ones saying they don’t want a woman with kids. It’s her body her choice.”

GloRilla’s thoughts on “trapping” weren’t the only topic of discussion during her widely viewed interview on Club Shay Shay.

On Thursday’s episode, the chart-topping artist spoke about her aversion to dining at high-end restaurants during dates. Furthermore, she offered her insights into the ongoing debate about splitting expenses equally in relationships, known as the 50/50 discussion. GloRilla expressed that she would consider splitting the bill if she felt a strong connection with her date.

Listen to her detailed thoughts on the subject below.

