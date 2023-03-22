MadameNoire Featured Video

GloRilla’s grandmother believes the “Tommorow 2” rapper is a dead ringer for one of the music industry’s most recognizable faces.

The rapper, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, posted an audio message sent reportedly from her grandmother to the Memphis emcee’s mother.

“How come you didn’t tell me Rihanna and Gloria look so much alike?” asked the rapper’s grandmother. “I can’t tell them girls apart on TV. That girl look just like your daughter.”

“My gma confirmed it 😂😂😂❤️. Y’all be hating, byeee !!!!! @rihanna hey sis I luv you,” GloRilla captioned the clip.

User @ITgworl01 replied with a laughing emoji and said, “Black southern grannies are different.”

Another user named G.G. Mendez said, “[GloRilla] might be one of the prettiest females to drop in the last decade 👀👀👀 #bigfacts.”

Others weighed in on whether they agreed with GloRilla’s grandma. One user said, “Granny a bold face lie [crying laughing emoji].”

An online user who goes by @pharoahfilms said, “Well if granny say it, then it’s real. That’s law.”

One user posted a side by side of GloRilla next to Rihanna’s Loud album cover and simply said, “I see the vision.”

GloRilla In The Headlines

GloRilla made headlines earlier this month after her concert with Finesse2Tymes in Rochester, New York resulted in three deaths. Local authorities believe a stampede at the venue started over unfounded sounds of gunfire. Family members of 35-year-old victim Brandy Miller are reportedly in talks with attorneys to potentially file a lawsuit against the performers and the concert venue, according to Complex.

“I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show,” GloRilla posted on Twitter. “My fans mean the world to me praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

